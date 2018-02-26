Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies

A fail mark has been awarded to some supermarkets in Australia for their role in promoting unhealthy foods and in manufacturing. Some got low scores in a study that sought to assess top supermarkets’ efforts to help tackle the obesity crisis.

The Global Obesity Centre researchers launched the Deakin University report on Monday, which assessed Coles, Woolworths, Aldi and IGA's nutrition and obesity prevention policies and commitments. The supermarkets obtained scores below 50, with Woolworths earning 46 and Coles 40.

Aldi and IGA got scores of 11 and 8 respectively. Aldi said the report did not represent its full range of policies and processes, according to a report by Choice.

Six various criteria were put into consideration for the study. These include whether home-brand products contain healthy formulations, whether unhealthy foods are promoted to kids and teenagers as well as the pricing strategies to market junk and healthy foods.

For the scores’ calculation, the data collected up until the end of 2017 was put through an assessment tool used by health researchers in over 20 countries. Researchers analysed supermarket chains’ nutrition-related policies and commitments with two-thirds of Australian adults who are obese or overweight.

Lead author Associate Professor Gary Sacks said he was not surprised by the result as he knew that Woolworths and Coles were paying attention to nutrition. The two supermarkets were commended for reducing the levels of sugar, sodium and fat, and for rolling out the voluntary health-star rating system.

Woolworths, which obtained the top score, looked pleased to see its programs recognised by the study and recognised that there is more it can do. "While the report highlights some of the progress we have made, we do acknowledge there is more we can do," Woolworths managing director Claire Peters said, adding that the company is determined “to lead the way when it comes to helping our customers make healthier choices.”

The authors wrote in the report “Inside our Supermarkets” that all the supermarkets could be doing much more to promote healthy eating. "The vast majority of Australians buy their food at supermarkets, and the way these shops are set up can heavily influence what we buy," Sacks said.

The report implies that the industry could make scores of changes like replacing unhealthy food displayed at registers with healthy choices. Confectionery and sugary drinks can be removed from checkouts and promotions for junk food must be reduced.