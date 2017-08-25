Student arrested after baseball bat attack at Australian National University

By @chelean on
A man allegedly attacked his fellow students using a baseball bat at the Australian National University in Canberra on Aug. 25, 2017.
A man allegedly attacked his fellow students using a baseball bat at the Australian National University in Canberra on Aug. 25, 2017. Creative Commons

A man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his lecturer and fellow students with a baseball bat at the Australian National University in Canberra Friday. The man reportedly just suddenly rose from his seat in the Copland building classroom and injured four students.

A witness told student newspaper Woroni that the attacker appeared to target students of Asian appearance. The police said the man, also a student at the university, stood up from his seat about 9:15 a.m. during class and started assaulting the lecturer and three students. He has been arrested.

Paramedics treated the victims for head injury and broken arm, according to a witness. ACT Police said there was no ongoing threat to public safety.

A student told the ABC that there were between 10 and 15 people in the classroom at that time. The students were prevented from escaping as the fight unfolded in the room’s doorway. The lecturer took the alleged attacker’s baseball bat and opened the door to allow the students to run.

“Our first priority is always the welfare of our staff and students and counselling services were provided immediately to students and staff affected,” ANU said in a statement. It added the numbers available for students and staff who need access to counselling. (See tweet below.)

ANU student Max Claessens said the attack was a complete surprise. He was told by a friend in the same room as the attacker, which was a statistics class, that it was “out of the blue, nothing seemed irregular about the guy.”

He was quoted by news.com.au as saying, “He had been in the class since the beginning of the term so he wasn’t an unfamiliar person at all.” Although the alleged attacker’s motive is still unknown, Claessens said there was no indication that it was racially motivated.

Jessica Zha and Lucas Ni, both international students at ANU, said reports were claiming the attacker targeted Asian students, particularly women. Nevertheless, they didn’t feel unsafe in the campus. Both were not present in the classroom at the time of the attack.

More details to come.

 

 

Related
Join the Discussion
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
More Business
Danish Crown Prince Frederik turned away from Brisbane bar
How suspected terrorist escaped after Barcelona attack
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
More News
Kyrie Irving Trade: Celtics refused to include Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving Trade: Celtics send Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder to Cleveland
Warriors coach Steve Kerr expects to be fully healthy next season
Lakers deny Paul George tampering charges, NBA begins investigation
Klay Thompson hints at possibly leaving Warriors in 2019
Klay Thompson hints at possibly leaving Warriors in 2019
Laver Cup: Nick Kyrgios snubbed from John McEnroe’s team
Laver Cup: Nick Kyrgios snubbed from John McEnroe’s team
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ script being written
'Ray Donovan' season 5 'Sold' spoilers [VIDEOS]
New Video shows Thrawn’s introduction in ‘Star Wars Rebels’
New video showing ‘Outlander’ season 3 sets and scenes
'Teen Wolf' season 6B episode 16 'Triggers' spoilers [VIDEO]
'Teen Wolf' season 6B 'Triggers' spoilers
'Holby City' series 19 episode 47 spoilers: Guy tests Zosia
'Holby City' series 19 episode 47 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car