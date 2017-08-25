Student arrested after baseball bat attack at Australian National University

A man allegedly attacked his fellow students using a baseball bat at the Australian National University in Canberra on Aug. 25, 2017.

A man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his lecturer and fellow students with a baseball bat at the Australian National University in Canberra Friday. The man reportedly just suddenly rose from his seat in the Copland building classroom and injured four students.

A witness told student newspaper Woroni that the attacker appeared to target students of Asian appearance. The police said the man, also a student at the university, stood up from his seat about 9:15 a.m. during class and started assaulting the lecturer and three students. He has been arrested.

Paramedics treated the victims for head injury and broken arm, according to a witness. ACT Police said there was no ongoing threat to public safety.

A student told the ABC that there were between 10 and 15 people in the classroom at that time. The students were prevented from escaping as the fight unfolded in the room’s doorway. The lecturer took the alleged attacker’s baseball bat and opened the door to allow the students to run.

“Our first priority is always the welfare of our staff and students and counselling services were provided immediately to students and staff affected,” ANU said in a statement. It added the numbers available for students and staff who need access to counselling. (See tweet below.)

ANU student Max Claessens said the attack was a complete surprise. He was told by a friend in the same room as the attacker, which was a statistics class, that it was “out of the blue, nothing seemed irregular about the guy.”

He was quoted by news.com.au as saying, “He had been in the class since the beginning of the term so he wasn’t an unfamiliar person at all.” Although the alleged attacker’s motive is still unknown, Claessens said there was no indication that it was racially motivated.

Jessica Zha and Lucas Ni, both international students at ANU, said reports were claiming the attacker targeted Asian students, particularly women. Nevertheless, they didn’t feel unsafe in the campus. Both were not present in the classroom at the time of the attack.

