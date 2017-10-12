'The Storm': Eminem's viral Trump-bashing freestyle full lyrics

Eminem
Eminem performs "I Need A Doctor" at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 13, 2011. Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

Detroit-born rapper Eminem called out US President Donald Trump in a freestyle rap during Tuesday night's BET Hip-Hop Awards. His four-minute-and-34-second video, which debuted during the awards show, blasted the US leader for "causing a Twitter storm,” his "support for the Klansman," and more.

Eminem, whose given name is Marshall Mathers, also described Trump as a “racist 94-year-old grandpa" in the freestyle rap which he filmed in a parking garage in his home city. Quickly, the video has found its way on YouTube and has become a top trending video with more than 1.5 million views since it was uploaded to the site.

Through the freestyle, the rapper also questioned Trump’s patriotism, criticized his policies and campaign promises. "And any fan of mine who's a supporter of his, I'm drawing in the sand a line, you're either for or against, and if you can't decide who you like more and you're split on who you should stand beside, I'll do it for it for you with this- F--- you," Eminem said toward the end of the rap.

He decried the president’s comments after the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, and mentioned about Trump’s own patriotism following his attacks on athletes . The rapper issued a tribute to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Eminem included Trump's way of dealing with North Korea, saying he would "probably cause a nuclear holocaust.” "We better give Obama props 'cause what we got in office now is a kamikaze that will probably cause a nuclear holocaust while the drama pops, and he waits for s--- to quiet down, he'll just gas his plane up and fly around till the bombing stops," Eminem freestyles in the video.

Eminem revealed on Twitter that his newest freestyle is called "The Storm.” It comes as anticipation for his eighth studio release builds.

Some netizens and celebrities reacted to the video. Among them is Colin Kaepernick. He tweeted a link to the video and wrote that he appreciated the rap god. Other rappers also chimed in, including Sean "Diddy" Combs. Some Twitter followers are still waiting for Trump's response to Eminem’s freestyle.

Below is Eminem’s freestyle in full. Warning: it contains words that others may find offensive.

"The Storm"

"It's the calm before the storm right here

Wait, how was I gonna start this off? I forgot... oh, yeah

That's an awfully hot coffee pot

Should I drop it on Donald Trump? Probably not

But that's all I got 'til I come up with a solid plot

Got a plan and now I gotta hatch it like a damn Apache with a tomahawk

Imma walk inside a mosque on Ramadan and say a prayer that every time Melania talks

She gets a mou... Ahh, Imma stop

But we better give Obama props

'Cause what we got in office now's a kamikaze

That'll probably cause a nuclear holocaust and while the drama pops

And he waits for s**t to quiet down, he'll just gas his plane up and fly around 'til the bombing stops

Intensities heightened, tensions are risin'

Trump, when it comes to giving a s**t, you're stingy as I am

Except when it comes to having the b***s to go against me, you hide 'em

'Cause you don't got the f**king n**s like an empty asylum

Racism's the only thing he's fantastic for

'Cause that's how he gets his f**king rocks off and he's orange

Yeah, sick tan. That's why he wants us to disband

'Cause he cannot withstand the fact we're not afraid of Trump

F**k walkin' on egg shells, I came to stomp

That's why he keeps screamin' 'Drain the swamp'

'Cause he's in quicksand

It's like we take a step forwards, then backwards

But this is his form of distraction plus, he gets an enormous reaction

When he attacks the NFL so we focus on that

Instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada

All these horrible tragedies and he's bored and would rather

Cause a Twitter storm with the Packers

Then says he wants to lower our taxes then who's gonna pay for his extravagant trips

Back and forth with his fam to his golf resorts and his mansions?

Same s**t that he tormented Hillary for and he slandered

Then does it more

From his endorsement of Bannon, support for the Klansmen

Tiki torches in hand for the soldier that's black and comes home from Iraq

And is still told to go back to Africa

Fork and a dagger in this racist 94-year-old grandpa

Who keeps ignoring our past historical, deplorable factors

Now if you're a black athlete, you're a spoiled little brat for

Tryina use your platform or your stature to try to give those a voice who don't have one

He says, 'You're spittin' in the face of vets who fought for us, you bastards!'

Unless you're a POW who's tortured and battered

'Cause to him you're zeros

'Cause he don't like his war heroes captured

That's not disrespecting the military

F**k that! This is for Colin, ball up a fist!

And keep that s**t balled like Donald the b**ch!

'He's gonna get rid of all immigrants!'

'He's gonna build that thang up taller than this!'

Well, if he does build it, I hope it's rock solid with bricks cause like him in politics, I'm using all of his tricks

'Cause I'm throwin' that piece of s**t against the wall 'til it sticks

And any fan of mine who's a supporter of his

I'm drawing in the sand a line: you're either for or against

And if you can't decide who you like more and you're split

On who you should stand beside, I'll do it for you with this: F**k you!

The rest of America stand up

We love our military, and we love our country but we f**king hate Trump"

I Am Hip-Hop/YouTube

