'Stitchers' Season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Linus talks to Maggie about Ivy in 'For Love or Money' [VIDEOS]

By @JanSSS8 on
Stitchers star Ritesh Rajan
"Stitchers" star Ritesh Rajan poses for the camera and posts it on his Instagram account. Rajan plays the character Linus Ahluwalia in the Freeform TV series. teshrajan/Instagram

"Stitchers," starring Emma Ishta as Kirsten Clark, Kyle Harris as Cameron Goodkin, Ritesh Rajan as Linus Ahluwalia, Salli Richardson-Whitfield as Marguerite "Maggie" Baptiste and Allison Scagliotti as Camille Engelson, will have an upcoming episode titled "For Love or Money," which airs on Freeform on Monday, June 12. It will show Linus talking to Maggie and asking about Ivy Brown (Sarah Davenport). Read on to learn more about it.

Spoiler alert: This update contains more 'Stitchers' spoilers. Read on if you want to know what will happen on the show's new episode.

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), "Stitchers" Season 3, episode 2 will show the team investigating a case wherein a woman was found dead in the pool of her wealthy boyfriend. Meanwhile, Camille's interest will be piqued by a medical examiner who prefers meeting in strange places. As for Linus, he will feel connected to Ivy.

Linus has a conversation with Maggie about Ivy

Preview/sneak peek videos of the episode were uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Freeform. One of the videos shows Linus consulting Maggie on what he should do with Ivy, aka Kirsten's half-sister. "Look, I know that you're feeling a connection with her and that she helped you find out about your father, but still I don't trust her and neither should you," Maggie tells Linus. However, Linus is still curious about her so he asked Maggie's permission to question Ivy about her background. 

Ivy and Linus talk

Another video shows Linus confronting Ivy about still working with Stinger (C. Thomas Howell). First, he thanks her for what she did for him back at the laboratory, including letting him call his mother.

"I'm sorry that you didn't get the news you wanted about your father," Ivy tells Linus. "At least I found out, so thank you," Linus replies.

When Linus asks her straight up about Stinger, she says that she's not working with her father anymore. Watch the videos at the end of this article. It also includes a sneak peek of Camille questioning Cameron about his relationship with Kirsten and a promo video overview of the "For Love or Money" episode.

'For Love or Money' guest stars 

IMDb lists Anna Akana (Amanda) and Daniel Messier (Jack Dalliford) as guest stars in this episode. Lauren Caster (Sabine Cole) and Carlos Arellano (Bulldog) will join them in this episode. "For Love or Money" was directed by Nina Lopez-Corrado.

"Stitchers" episodes air in Australia on FOX 8. It also airs in the US every Monday at  9 pm on Freeform. The next episodes after "For Love or Money" are "Perfect," which airs on June 19 and "Mind Palace," which airs on June 26.

Watch the 'Stitchers' videos below:

Source: Freeform/YouTube

