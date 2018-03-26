Steve Smith, David Warner could get life ban from Cricket Australia

By @saihoops on
Australia's tour of South Africa, Steve Smith, David Warner
Cricket - South Africa vs Australia - First Test Match - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - March 5, 2018. Australia's David Warner and Steve Smith leave the pitch after beating South Africa. Reuters / Rogan Ward

Australia captain Steve Smith and deputy David Warner potentially face a life ban for cheating under Cricket Australia's code of behaviour, according to several reports. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended Smith and Warner for the fourth Test against South Africa, on the grounds of ball tampering. 

Smith and Warner stepped down from their roles Sunday after pleading guilty to ball-tampering during the third day of the third Test match against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town. Cameron Bancroft, who was assigned the task of tampering with the ball, escaped a ban but was fined 75% of his match fees and slapped with three disciplinary demerit points by the ICC.

According to ESPNCricinfo, CA's head of integrity, Iain Roy, and team performance manager Pat Howard have reached South Africa to commence their investigation. CA had reportedly bowed to pressure from Malcolm Turnbull, the Prime Minister of Australia, and Australian Sports Commission (ASC) to strip Smith and Warner of their leadership roles for the final two days of the Cape Town Test. 

Steve Smith, David Warner face life ban?

The report added that Smith and Warner could face the most severe punishment possible. James Sutherland, the chief executive of Cricket Australia, issued a public apology to Australian cricket fans.

"To our Australian Cricket Fans, we are sorry. We are sorry that you had to wake up this morning to news from South Africa that our Australian Men's Cricket team and our Captain admitted to conduct that is outside both the Laws of our game and the Spirit of Cricket. This behaviour calls into question the integrity of the team and Cricket Australia," Sutherland said on Sunday.

The ASC supported the CA's decision to appoint Tim Paine as the temporary captain. "Given the admission by Australian captain Steve Smith, the ASC calls for him to be stood down immediately by Cricket Australia, along with any other members of the team leadership group or coaching staff who had prior awareness of, or involvement in, the plan to tamper with the ball. This can occur while Cricket Australia completes a full investigation."

The fourth and final Test of Australia's tour of South Africa gets underway at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg starting Friday, March 30. South Africa claimed a 2-1 series lead Sunday courtesy a 322-run victory in the second Test at Cape Town. The Aussies would have to prevail at Johannesburg to square the Test series at two wins apiece. 

Join the Discussion
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Canelo Alvarez suspended, rematch vs Gennady Golovkin in jeopardy
Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream: Watch NBA online
Australian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton beats Ferrari drivers to pole
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star sprains MCL in return game
Steve Smith, David Warner could get life ban from Cricket Australia
Steve Smith, David Warner could get life ban from Cricket Australia
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star out for at least three weeks
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star out for at least three weeks
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: The life of Frasers
‘Lucifer’ season 3: LAPD vs. Maze
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Maggie vs. The Saviors
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan teases new villain details
'Coronation Street' spoilers from March 26-30: Audrey gets robbed by a gang
'Coronation Street' spoilers from March 26-30 [VIDEOS]
'Star Trek Discovery' season 2 spoilers: Mystery behind 'black badge' revealed
‘Star Trek Discovery’ season 2 may explore Section 31
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car