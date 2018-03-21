Stephen Hawking’s final resting place to be Westminster Abbey near Darwin, Newton

stephen hawking
Physicist Stephen Hawking sits on stage during an announcement of the Breakthrough Starshot initiative with investor Yuri Milner in New York April 12, 2016. Reuters/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

The ashes of British physicist Stephen Hawking will be interred at Westminster Abbey in London, near the graves of fellow scientists Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton. A private funeral service for Hawking is scheduled at the end of the month and a service at Westminster will be held later this year.

Westminster Abbey has become the final resting place of several monarchs and of some of the most significant figures in British history. On Tuesday, it announced it would hold a Service of Thanksgiving for Hawking. John Hall, the Dean of Westminster, said in a statement that it was "entirely fitting" that the professor be buried near the remains of his fellow distinguished scientists.

English physicist Sir Isaac Newton, who formulated the law of universal gravitation, was buried in the same place in 1727. Charles Darwin, who was best known for his contributions to the science of evolution, was buried beside him in 1882.

Interment inside Westminster Abbey is an honour that is rarely bestowed. The latest burials of scientists there were those of Ernest Rutherford in 1937 and of Joseph John Thomson in 1940. Rutherford discovered electrons and Thomson is a pioneer of nuclear physics.

Hawking passed away at age 76 on March 14, 2018 on what would have been German-born theoretical physicist Albert Einstein’s 139th birthday. His family has announced that his funeral will be on Easter Saturday at Great St Mary's, the University Church in Cambridge.

The professor’s family said he was an “integral and highly recognisable part of the university and the city.” "For this reason, we have decided to hold his funeral in the city that he loved so much and which loved him,” they added.

The service will be traditional and inclusive, and will reflect the breadth and diversity of his life. His children said they father’s life and work meant many things to many people, both religious and non-religious.

Hawking passed away last week after a lifetime spent studying the universe’s origins, the mysteries of black holes as well as the nature of time itself. One of the world's most recognisable scientists was confined to a wheelchair for most of his life and had to speak through a voice synthesiser. He developed motor neurone disease at 21.

He becomes an inspiration to many as his life became a testament that anyone can shine in adversity. His passing was met with tributes from around the world.

