Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star vows to return quickly

By @saihoops on
Stephen Curry injury update, Stephen Curry
March 8, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (left) talks to guard Stephen Curry (30) after an injury against the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter at Oracle Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is not ruling himself out of playing in the first round of the forthcoming 2018 NBA Playoffs. On Saturday (Sunday AEDT), the Warriors announced that Curry will miss a minimum of three weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain.

According to the Warriors' timetable, Curry is to re-evaluated on April 14, three days after the regular season finale against the Utah Jazz. With the playoffs set to get underway on the same day, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr isn't optimistic about having his star point guard back for the first round. 

"There's no way he's (Curry) playing in the first round. There's no way. I mean, he'll be re-evaluated in three weeks. So, yeah, we have to be ready to play without him and see how he's coming along," Kerr said ahead of the 110-91 home loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday (Monday AEDT). 

However, Curry is eager to prove Kerr wrong. "Hopefully, I prove what coach said was wrong and put myself in position to get back as soon as possible. But right now, who knows? Just try to do my job in the rehab process and get back as soon as I can. Based on what I've been told, three weeks is a good benchmark to re-evaluate and reassess where I'm at in my progress. Mentally, for me, (I'm just) staying positive and staying upbeat," Curry said while addressing the media a day after his diagnosis, via ESPN.

Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star hopes to return for playoffs

Curry, a former two-time league MVP, suffered the MCL injury during Friday's 106-94 home win over the Atlanta Hawks when Golden State big man JaVale McGee accidently fell onto Curry's left leg after an unsuccessful attempt to block a shot. After enduring four ankle injuries in the same season, Curry's latest injury was a mere freak accident, an anti-climax, of sorts. 

A few years ago, Curry suffered a Grade 1 MCL sprain in a first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets but missed only four games. Curry, however, is struggling to draw comparisons between the two injuries. 

"It was a confusing one, because I didn't know exactly what it was. I felt my MCL before with the thing in Houston, but I didn't feel that same type of pain, so I didn't know what it was ... It's kind of funny, I can joke about it now, first thing I heard from the crowd was 'where are the high tops,' because they thought it was my ankle. I didn't feel like it was a season-ending or anything. I'll be out for a little bit and get back to playing eventually."

Warriors, the defending NBA champions, have been dealing with a plethora of injuries ahead of the postseason. Besides Curry, the All-Star threesome of and Kevin Durant (rib contusion), Klay Thompson (thumb) and Draymond Green (hip) have also been out of action with injuries. Stay tuned for the latest Stephen Curry injury update. 

Related
Join the Discussion
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Novak Djokovic after Miami Masters loss: 'It's not working'
Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons live stream: Watch NBA online
Steve Smith, David Warner could get life ban from Cricket Australia
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star out for at least three weeks
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star vows to return quickly
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star vows to return quickly
Liverpool can beat Manchester City in Champions League, believes Lothar Matthaus
Liverpool can beat Manchester City in Champions League, believes Lothar Matthaus
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Leaked pictures of zombies
‘Outlander’ season 4: Tobias Menzies could be back
'Coronation Street' spoilers from March 26-30 [VIDEOS]
‘Star Trek Discovery’ season 2 may explore Section 31
'Aquaman' movie: Director won't release a 'subpar' trailer
‘Aquaman’ director justifies delay in trailer release
'Star Wars: Episode 9': Mark Hamill wants a 'frightening' Force Ghost
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Mark Hamill’s ideas about Luke’s return
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car