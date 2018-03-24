Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star sprains MCL in return game

March 8, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (left) talks to guard Stephen Curry (30) after an injury against the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter at Oracle Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada

In potentially devastating development for the Golden State Warriors, superstar guard Stephen Curry sprained his MCL during the team's 106-94 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday (Saturday AEDT). Curry was playing his first game since March 8, having missed six contests due to a right ankle injury. 

With the NBA Playoffs just three weeks away, the reigning NBA champions are now in danger of having to defend their title without Curry, arguably their most important player. Curry will reportedly undergo an MRI on Saturday (Sunday AEDT).

Curry, who twisted his right ankle early in the first quarter against the Spurs on March 8,  dropped 29 points in just 25 minutes on Friday (10/18 shooting) and looked like he hadn't missed a beat. In the third quarter, Warriors big man JaVale McGee elevated for a block attempt before crashing on the left leg of Curry, who began hopping and limping in pain before returning to the locker room. 

"I was just trying to block a shot and I ran into him," a distraught McGee said after the game before tweeting his good wishes for Curry (see below).

Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star in good spirits

While Curry did not address the media, the superstar point guard appeared to be in good spirits while walking out of the locker room with his wife, Ayesha Curry, by his side, according to ESPN's Chris Haynes

When McGee collided with Curry's knee, Warriors coach Steve Kerr assumed Curry had aggravated his old ankle injury. "We'll see what the MRI says tomorrow. There's not a lot we can do or predict. Kind of a strange, cruel twist of fate, you know. He rehabs his ankle for the last couple of weeks, gets that strong, and then the knee goes. So we'll see what happens. Keep our fingers crossed."

The Warriors are dealing with a plethora of injuries ahead of the 2018 NBA Playoffs. Besides Curry, the Warriors continue to be without the All-Star trio of and Kevin Durant (rib contusion), Klay Thompson (thumb fracture) and Draymond Green (pelvic contusion). Durant, who sat court side with his teammates on Friday, addressed the state of the team's health before leaving the Oracle Arena.

"S--- ain't perfect when you're living life. There's going to be ebbs and flows. I know since this whole Warriors (dynasty) started, it's been pretty nice. There's nothing to worry about. We're all living life good. We're playing in the NBA. We got a couple ankle tweaks, we got a few rib injuries, a couple of guys got kicked in the groin, a little fractured thumb. Nobody is dealing with anything life-threatening," said Durant, the 2017 NBA Finals MVP. Stay tuned for the latest Stephen Curry injury update.

