Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star out for at least three weeks

March 8, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) walks to the court after an injury during the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Oracle Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada

In another significant blow to the Golden State Warriors, superstar guard Stephen Curry is out for a minimum of three weeks after an MRI showed a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee, according to reports. The Warriors are hoping to have Curry back for the 2018 NBA Playoffs which get underway April 14.

Curry suffered the injury during Friday's 106-94 victory over the Atlanta Hawks when Warriors centre JaVale McGee leaped for a block attempt before crashing on the left leg of the two-time NBA MVP. Curry was seen hopping and limping in pain before being helped back to the locker room.

The timetable means Curry will finish the regular season having played only 51 games, the second-fewest games of his illustrious career. The guard had suffered four different ankle sprains this season prior to Friday's MCL sprain.

Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors hobbling to playoffs

Warriors, the reigning NBA champions, will be hopping their way towards the postseason. Besides Curry, the the All-Star trio of and Kevin Durant (rib), Klay Thompson (thumb) and Draymond Green (pelvis) are also suffering from injuries. While Green is expected back for Sunday's contest against the Utah Jazz, Thompson and Durant have been ruled out for at least another week.

Durant, who helped the Warriors win their second championship in three seasons last year, isn't concerned with his team's recent injury history. The 2017 NBA Finals MVP is confident that the Warriors will have their band back together come postseason. "Everyone just needs to relax with all this s---. We'll be fine."

Meanwhile, Warriors coach Steve Kerr also brushed aside the injury concerns. "We've been through this. We know the formula. We can overcome this. We just got to be able to hold down the fort and understand that this is all part of the journey," Kerr coach said after practice session on Saturday (Sunday AEDT). Stay tuned for the latest Stephen Curry injury update.