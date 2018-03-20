Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star likely back on Friday

March 8, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) walks to the court after an injury during the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Oracle Arena.

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is targeting a return to action Friday (Saturday AEDT) against the Atlanta Hawks, according to a new report. The two-time NBA MVP is scheduled to have his injured right ankle re-evaluated on Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT).

According to ESPN's Chris Haynes, Curry intends to play on Friday unless there are any unforeseen setbacks before the home fixture against the Hawks.

Curry twisted his right ankle early in the first quarter during the Warriors' 110-107 home win over the San Antonio Spurs on March 8. The Warriors have gone 2-3 in his absence, the latest loss coming Monday against the San Antonio Spurs on the road.

Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors being ultra-cautious

The report added that the Warriors have no intention to rush Curry back, especially with the playoffs less than a month away. "The defending champs have been ultra-cautious in their handling of Curry. He has had a history of ankle issues and although his latest scare was not considered serious, the Warriors wanted to give him ample time to recover with the postseason around the corner."

The Warriors are dealing with injuries to all four of the All-Star players. While Curry (ankle), Kevin Durant (ribs) and Klay Thompson (hand) have already been sidelined, the defending NBA champions lost forward Draymond Green to a pelvic contusion during the 89-75 loss to the Spurs Tuesday AEDT.

The 2018 NBA Playoffs get underway on April 14. Though the Warriors are still tipped as the odds-on favourites, the Houston Rockets have emerged as a legitimate threat to knock off the reigning NBA champions. The Warriors have reportedly given up their pursuit of the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and are focussed on taking a fully healthy squad into the postseason. Stay tuned for the latest Stephen Curry injury update.