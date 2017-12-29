Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star expected to play Saturday

By @saihoops on
2017 NBA Playoffs, Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry
May 8, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball against Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) during the third quarter in game four of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Chris Nicoll

Stephen Curry, the former two-time NBA MVP, is expected to play Saturday (Sunday AEDT) when the Golden State Warriors (28-7) will host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-24) at the Oracle Arena. Curry, however, has been ruled out of Friday's contest (Saturday AEDT) against the Charlotte Hornets. 

Curry has missed ten consecutive games due to a right ankle sprain. The star point guard suffered the injury during the closing stages of Golden State's 125-115 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 4.  In what can be best called a freak injury, Curry sprained his ankle while fighting for a loose ball with Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore. Friday's clash against the Hornets would be the 11th straight game that Curry has missed.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed that Curry won't play back-to-back games against the Hornets and Grizzlies. "I doubt he'll play tomorrow with a back-to-back. I don't think it would make much sense, but I think he's probably going to want to. But it's more likely he plays Saturday. If all goes well, I expect him to play Saturday, but even if it goes well, I'm not expecting him to play tomorrow," Kerr said Thursday. 

Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to play Saturday

In Curry's absence, the reigning NBA champions have maintained a 9-1 record, with likes of Shaun Livingston, Quinn Cook and Patrick McCaw starting at the point guard position. Kerr realises that Curry's return would force the Warriors to change a few offensive sets.

"It will be a little different. Steph is a very good defender. I think what's been different is that we've been able to consistently put a whole bunch of 6-7 guys out there. So when we do switch, there's not a height disadvantage. But we've missed Steph's ability to play the passing lanes, put pressure on the ball, cause some havoc with his speed and quickness.

Stephen Curry, arguably the best point guard of his generation, is averaging 26.3 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds in his ninth season in the NBA. As a free agent, Curry stayed in Oakland this summer when he signed a five-year max-level contract worth US$201 million (AU$258 million). Stay tuned for the latest Stephen Curry injury update.

Join the Discussion
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers live stream: Watch NBA online
2017 Ashes: England accused of ball-tampering in Boxing Day Test
Lakers Trade News: DeMarcus Cousins the top target at deadline
Roger Federer credits 'relaxed attitude' for 2017 success
Andy Murray still doubtful for 2018 Brisbane International
Andy Murray still doubtful for 2018 Brisbane International
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star expected to play Saturday
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star expected to play Saturday
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
'Bull' season 2 episode 11 spoilers
Meghan Markle's half-sister reacts to Harry’s ‘family she never had’ remark
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 11 'Second Chances' spoilers
Action adventures movies to look forward to
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 12 'The Matrimonial Metric' spoilers
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 12 spoilers
'Star Wars Rebels' season 4: Exploring the Hoth storyline
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Hera’s role after the show
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car