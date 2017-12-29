Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star expected to play Saturday

May 8, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball against Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) during the third quarter in game four of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Stephen Curry, the former two-time NBA MVP, is expected to play Saturday (Sunday AEDT) when the Golden State Warriors (28-7) will host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-24) at the Oracle Arena. Curry, however, has been ruled out of Friday's contest (Saturday AEDT) against the Charlotte Hornets.

Curry has missed ten consecutive games due to a right ankle sprain. The star point guard suffered the injury during the closing stages of Golden State's 125-115 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 4. In what can be best called a freak injury, Curry sprained his ankle while fighting for a loose ball with Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore. Friday's clash against the Hornets would be the 11th straight game that Curry has missed.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed that Curry won't play back-to-back games against the Hornets and Grizzlies. "I doubt he'll play tomorrow with a back-to-back. I don't think it would make much sense, but I think he's probably going to want to. But it's more likely he plays Saturday. If all goes well, I expect him to play Saturday, but even if it goes well, I'm not expecting him to play tomorrow," Kerr said Thursday.

In Curry's absence, the reigning NBA champions have maintained a 9-1 record, with likes of Shaun Livingston, Quinn Cook and Patrick McCaw starting at the point guard position. Kerr realises that Curry's return would force the Warriors to change a few offensive sets.

"It will be a little different. Steph is a very good defender. I think what's been different is that we've been able to consistently put a whole bunch of 6-7 guys out there. So when we do switch, there's not a height disadvantage. But we've missed Steph's ability to play the passing lanes, put pressure on the ball, cause some havoc with his speed and quickness.

Stephen Curry, arguably the best point guard of his generation, is averaging 26.3 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds in his ninth season in the NBA. As a free agent, Curry stayed in Oakland this summer when he signed a five-year max-level contract worth US$201 million (AU$258 million). Stay tuned for the latest Stephen Curry injury update.