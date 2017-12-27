Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star on the brink of comeback

May 8, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball against Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) during the third quarter in game four of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

May 8, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball against Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) during the third quarter in game four of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Chris Nicoll

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is making rapid progress on his sprained right ankle and will be re-evaluated on Friday, according to the team. The Warriors prevailed 99-92 over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day despite playing without Curry, the former two-time NBA MP.

If Curry clears Friday's checkup, he could be made available for the game against his hometown franchise, the Charlotte Hornets. "After participating in one modified on-court scrimmage session late last week, the goal moving forward will be to build his tolerance by increasing his on-court practice demands and intensity," the Warriors said in a team release on Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT).

According to ESPN, Curry has been actively involved in pre-game shooting drills despite his injury. "The past few games, Curry has taken the court prior to tip off to do some shooting and defensive sliding drills. He hasn't displayed a noticeable limp, a sign his return is near."

Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star could return Friday

Curry suffered the injury during the final few minutes of a 125-115 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 4. In what can be best described as a freak injury, Curry got tangled up with Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore while fighting for a loose ball. At the time, the Warriors had already sealed a victory and several announcers questioned Warriors coach Steve Kerr's decision to keep Curry in the game.

Following the injury, Curry admitted that the ordeal could have been avoided. "It was a dumb play because I tried to go for a steal. And then obviously, it was just a bang-bang (play). I got caught on E'Twaun's shoe as I went by him and couldn't catch myself. So obviously it hurt, but wanted to kind of get back here, get ice on it and get the rehab process started as soon as possible."

Stephen Curry, widely regarded as the best point guard of his generation, is averaging a tally of 26.3 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds in his ninth season with the Warriors. Curry stayed in the Bay Area this offseason when he signed a five-year max contract worth US$201 million (AU$258 million). Stay tuned for the latest Stephen Curry injury update.