Steam sale: Spotlight Bundle 3 offers 10 games for only US$2.49

By on
Steam Logo
The Steam logo from the official Steam website. Steam/Valve

Fanatical has unveiled the Spotlight Bundle 3, offering US$80.41 (AU$105.37) worth of games for the low price of US$2.49 (US$3.26). Included are 10 games with genres ranging from stealth-action to racing.

Listed below are some of the titles in the sale. Take note that a Steam account is required to activate the codes once purchased. This is a time-limited offer and will end in 13 days. Check out the bundle here.

‘Death Point’ – Normal price: US$13.99 (AU$18.33)

“Death Point” is a stealth-action title. Played from a top-down perspective, it requires players to traverse environments without getting spotted. Despite its 12 hours of gameplay spread over 10 chapters, it will still challenge even veteran players of the genre. What’s more, the game boasts having low PC requirements, so expect this to run perfectly even on your old laptop.

‘Devil in the Capital’ – Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$13.09)

Fans of classic point-and-click mystery games may find “Devil in the Capital” a return to roots. Set in a land entangled in political upheaval, the game has 20 locations with 65 backgrounds to explore. Plenty of mini-games should keep the players occupied during its short playtime.

‘Hunter’s Legacy’ – Normal price: US$6.99 (AU$9.16)

‘Hunter’s Legacy’ is a 2D sidescroller in the veins of the Metroid and Castlevania games. In it, you step in the shoes of Ikki, a cat with an attitude, as you help restore the kingdom of Iripur and vanquish evil once and for all. This isn’t your ordinary platformer, though. With an open-world to explore, plenty of enemies to explore, and lots of things to collect, this game is not a walk in the park.

