Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle

By on
dirt-rally
Screenshot of "DiRT Rally." Codemasters / Press

The 2017 Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle caters to those who feel the need for speed 24/7. The lineup is sure to satisfy one’s craving for racing games. Thanks to Codemasters’ generosity, one can save a total of US$443.

The bundles can be unlocked for as low as US$1.00. This time, the charities that will be supported by the set include Doctors Without Borders, Special Effect and Prince’s Trust.

Listed below are some of the games and their respective tiers. A Steam account is required to use the codes once purchased.

‘Toybox Turbos’ – Original price: US$14.99 (AU$19.75)

Don’t let the screenshots fool you. “Toybox Turbos” may have the vibrancy and flashiness of a kid’s game, but its mechanics are anything but. Players must learn to strategise, customising cars and using power-ups to ensure victory in the race. The game is included in Tier 1, which can be unlocked by paying at least US$1.00.

‘GRID 2’ – Original price: US$29.99 (AU$39.50)

In “GRID 2,” players are matched against challenging AI. The racing is definitely not a walk in the park, as the game’s much-publicised TrueFeel™ Handling system ensures an exhilarating experience. The game is part of the second tier, which can be unlocked by paying more than the average amount.

‘DiRT Rally – Original price: US$59.99 (AU$79.02)

There’s a reason why “DiRT Rally” is included in the most expensive tier (pay US$15 and up). Its Steam page boasts that the game has been “road-tested over 80 million miles.” One of the most critically acclaimed racing titles of this generation, this one has over 70 stages, not to mention a plethora of advanced features.

Here’s the full list of games in the Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle. To purchase the bundle, visit the Humble Bundle page.

Pay what you want

  • F1 Race Stars
  • F1 2011
  • F1 2012
  • Toybox Turbos

Pay more than the average to also unlock (US$7.60 as of writing)

  • GRID 2
  • F1 2014
  • F1 2015
  • F1 Race Stars Season Pass
  • 60% off DiRT 4 Coupon
  • 40% off F1 2017 Coupon
  • F1 2017 DLC - 1988 McLAREN MP4/4 Classic Car
  • DiRT 4 DLC - Hyundai R5 Rally Car
  • DiRT 4 DLC - Team Booster Pack
  • More to come soon

Pay $15 or more to also unlock

  • Micro Machines World Series
  • F1 2016
  • DiRT Rally
  • F1 2016 DLC - Career Booster Pack
  • GRID 2: All In DLC Pack
  • More to come soon
