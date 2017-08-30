Steam sale: Save US$136 on nine games with the Indie Legends Bundle

By @ULB1N on
Steam Logo
The Steam logo from the official Steam Facebook page. Steam/Valve

Get ready, gamers. The sixth Indie Legends Bundle is the best one yet. The latest assortment, which includes eight Steam Trading Cards and boasts of an average rating of 87 percent, has everything from goats and bread to self-delivering parcels for just US$3.49 (AU$4.36). Check out the set’s best rated games below.

“Goat Simulator” | Casual, Indie, Simulation| Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$12.49)

Released in April 2014, this next gen simulator currently has over 35,360 very positive reviews. The object of the game is simple: wreck as much havoc as possible as a goat. Think of it as an old-fashioned skateboarding game where the one doing the stunts is not a skater, but a goat. Also, the tricks that a player should be doing include performing a backflip while headbutting a bucket through a window.

“The Final Station” | Action, Adventure, Indie | Normal price: US$14.99 (AU$18.75)

The world is on its last legs, but it doesn’t mean that dying is an option. With thousands of tonnes of locomotive at disposal, help survivors reach their destinations and stave off infected hordes. But since this is a post-apocalyptic escapade, letting them die and looting their bodies are also acceptable options.

“Clustertruck” | Action, Indie | Normal price: US$14.99 (AU$18.75)

This chaotic physics-based “truckformer” was only released less than a year ago yet it already has more than 2,800 very positive reviews. The “floor is lava” gameplay of this instant cult classic is simple: hop through crazy levels filled with unpredictable and blazing fast trucks driven by horrible drivers. Acrobatics and dexterity come to play in “Clustertruck” as every millimetre counts, especially on harder levels where swinging hammers, lasers and flamethrowers are present.

Each Steam key that comes with the Indie Legends Bundle 6 is sourced from each game’s authorised publisher. All keys are delivered right away after purchase. The whole set offers US$136.38 (AU$170.57) or 98 percent in total savings, so go to Bundle Stars before the sale ends on September 8.

The Indie Legends Bundle 6 complete product list:

  1. “Goat Simulator” | Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$12.49)
  2. “The Final Station” | Normal price: US$14.99 (AU$18.75)
  3. “Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut” | Normal price: US$14.99 (AU$18.75)
  4. “Clustertruck” | Normal price: US$14.99 (AU$18.75)
  5. “I am Bread” | Normal price: US$12.99 (AU$16.25)
  6. “Chroma Squad” | Normal price: US$14.99 (AU$18.75)
  7. “Cortex Command” | Normal price: US$19.99 (AU$25.00)
  8. “Unbox: Newbie's Adventure” | Normal price: US$19.99 (AU$25.00)
  9. “Vanguard Princess – Director’s Cut Complete” | Normal price: US$16.95 (AU$21.20)
Related
Join the Discussion
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
More Business
Danish Crown Prince Frederik turned away from Brisbane bar
How suspected terrorist escaped after Barcelona attack
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
More News
2017 US Open: Roger Federer survives first round scare
Kyrie Irving Trade: Cavs ready to complete trade with late draft pick
Rafael Nadal vs Dusan Lajovic live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
2017 US Open: Maria Sharapova makes emotional comeback, beats Simona Halep
Injured Isaiah Thomas vows to return as 'the same player'
Injured Isaiah Thomas vows to return as 'the same player'
Nick Kyrgios vs John Millman live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
Nick Kyrgios vs John Millman live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'Coronation Street' Aug. 30 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Outlander’ season 3: A still of Jamie and Fergus
‘Suits’ season 7 episode 8 celebrates 100th episode milestone
'General Hospital’ Aug. 29 to Sept. 1 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Lucifer' season 3: Mum will be back
‘Lucifer’ season 3: Another title reveal
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': New posters and movie stills
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Progs leave Ahch-To
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car