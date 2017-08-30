Steam sale: Save US$136 on nine games with the Indie Legends Bundle

Get ready, gamers. The sixth Indie Legends Bundle is the best one yet. The latest assortment, which includes eight Steam Trading Cards and boasts of an average rating of 87 percent, has everything from goats and bread to self-delivering parcels for just US$3.49 (AU$4.36). Check out the set’s best rated games below.

“Goat Simulator” | Casual, Indie, Simulation| Normal price: US$9.99 (AU$12.49)

Released in April 2014, this next gen simulator currently has over 35,360 very positive reviews. The object of the game is simple: wreck as much havoc as possible as a goat. Think of it as an old-fashioned skateboarding game where the one doing the stunts is not a skater, but a goat. Also, the tricks that a player should be doing include performing a backflip while headbutting a bucket through a window.

“The Final Station” | Action, Adventure, Indie | Normal price: US$14.99 (AU$18.75)

The world is on its last legs, but it doesn’t mean that dying is an option. With thousands of tonnes of locomotive at disposal, help survivors reach their destinations and stave off infected hordes. But since this is a post-apocalyptic escapade, letting them die and looting their bodies are also acceptable options.

“Clustertruck” | Action, Indie | Normal price: US$14.99 (AU$18.75)

This chaotic physics-based “truckformer” was only released less than a year ago yet it already has more than 2,800 very positive reviews. The “floor is lava” gameplay of this instant cult classic is simple: hop through crazy levels filled with unpredictable and blazing fast trucks driven by horrible drivers. Acrobatics and dexterity come to play in “Clustertruck” as every millimetre counts, especially on harder levels where swinging hammers, lasers and flamethrowers are present.

Each Steam key that comes with the Indie Legends Bundle 6 is sourced from each game’s authorised publisher. All keys are delivered right away after purchase. The whole set offers US$136.38 (AU$170.57) or 98 percent in total savings, so go to Bundle Stars before the sale ends on September 8.

The Indie Legends Bundle 6 complete product list: