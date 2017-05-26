Steam sale: Save over US$137 with the Deviant Bundle; Starts at US$1

Great news, Steam users. Grab all of the Deviant Bundle’s ten games and save over US$137.00 (AU$183.00). Choose between the on-sale suite’s three tiers that start at US$1.00 (AU$1.34). Highlighted below are the games that are included in all of the tier choices.

'The Marvellous Miss Take' (Stealth / Indie / Female Protagonist / Casual / Heist)

Sophia Take inherits an expensive assortment of art pieces, but it gets stolen and split up among private collectors in London. Help Sophia reclaim what’s rightfully hers by stealing the art collection back. Go on a thrilling heist journey by using misdirection and a little help from another portrait purloiner.

Normally priced at US$19.99 (AU$26.83), “The Marvellous Miss Take” is a stealth genre gem filled with though-provoking predicaments and fast-paced action. Watch out for guards that are always on the move as well as security cameras that never stop watching. Get the goods and get out fast by using quick decisions and even quicker reflexes.

'Poncho' (Adventure / Indie / Platformer / Retro / 2.5D / 2D)

It’s the dawn of a new era. The world is in shambles, humans are gone and robots have taken over. It’s all good for Poncho, though, and he’s looking forward to the next adventure.

Take a journey to a pixelated world filled with colourful characters, parallax layers and tricky puzzles. Do what it takes to reach the Red Tower, meet the Maker and save humankind. This game is normally available for US$14.99 (AU$20.12).

'Deadly Premonition: The Director’s Cut' (Story Rich / Adventure / Horror / Open World)

Help special agent Francis York Morgan look into the vicious killing of a young girl in the town of Greenvale. Solve the Red Seed Murders’ mystery and don’t be frightened of the supernatural beings that intend to end the investigation for good. Normally carrying a US$24.99 (AU$33.55) price tag, “Deadly Premonition” is an open-world adventure full of new discoveries, side quests and mini games that make Greenvale’s unravelling worthwhile.

All of the Steams keys are obtained straight from each game’s respective publisher or developer and are provided right away after purchase. This Steam sale offers as much as US$137.91 (AU$185.13) in total savings, so head over to Bundle Stars and take advantage of this deal before it expires on June 1. Check out the set’s three tiers and complete list of games below.

Tier 1 - Pay US$1.00 (AU$1.34)

“The Marvellous Miss Take” (Normal Price: US$19.99 / AU$26.83)

“Poncho” (Normal Price: US$14.99 / AU$20.12)

“Deadly Premonition: The Director’s Cut” (Normal Price: US$24.99 / AU$33.55)

Tier 2 - Pay US$2.79 (AU$3.75) - Includes all Tier 1 products

“Lumini” (Normal Price: US$12.99 / AU$17.44)

“Kromaia” (Normal Price: US$19.99 / AU$26.83)

“I Want To Be Human” (Normal Price: US$14.99 / AU$20.12)

“One Upon Light” (Normal Price: US$11.99 / AU$16.10)

“The Land of Eyas” (Normal Price: US$9.99 / AU$13.41)

“Fist Slash: Of Ultimate Fury” (Normal Price: US$3.99 / AU$5.36)

Tier 3 - Pay US$5.99 (AU$8.04) - Includes all Tier 1 and Tier 2 products

“Conga Master” (Normal Price: US$9.99 / AU$13.41)

