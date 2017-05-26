Steam sale: Save over US$137 with the Deviant Bundle; Starts at US$1

By @ULB1N on
Steam Logo
The Steam logo from the official Steam Facebook page. Steam/Valve

Great news, Steam users. Grab all of the Deviant Bundle’s ten games and save over US$137.00 (AU$183.00). Choose between the on-sale suite’s three tiers that start at US$1.00 (AU$1.34). Highlighted below are the games that are included in all of the tier choices.

'The Marvellous Miss Take' (Stealth / Indie / Female Protagonist / Casual / Heist)

Sophia Take inherits an expensive assortment of art pieces, but it gets stolen and split up among private collectors in London. Help Sophia reclaim what’s rightfully hers by stealing the art collection back. Go on a thrilling heist journey by using misdirection and a little help from another portrait purloiner.

Normally priced at US$19.99 (AU$26.83), “The Marvellous Miss Take” is a stealth genre gem filled with though-provoking predicaments and fast-paced action. Watch out for guards that are always on the move as well as security cameras that never stop watching. Get the goods and get out fast by using quick decisions and even quicker reflexes.

'Poncho' (Adventure / Indie / Platformer / Retro / 2.5D / 2D)

It’s the dawn of a new era. The world is in shambles, humans are gone and robots have taken over. It’s all good for Poncho, though, and he’s looking forward to the next adventure.

Take a journey to a pixelated world filled with colourful characters, parallax layers and tricky puzzles. Do what it takes to reach the Red Tower, meet the Maker and save humankind. This game is normally available for US$14.99 (AU$20.12).

'Deadly Premonition: The Director’s Cut' (Story Rich / Adventure / Horror / Open World)

Help special agent Francis York Morgan look into the vicious killing of a young girl in the town of Greenvale. Solve the Red Seed Murders’ mystery and don’t be frightened of the supernatural beings that intend to end the investigation for good. Normally carrying a US$24.99 (AU$33.55) price tag, “Deadly Premonition” is an open-world adventure full of new discoveries, side quests and mini games that make Greenvale’s unravelling worthwhile.

All of the Steams keys are obtained straight from each game’s respective publisher or developer and are provided right away after purchase. This Steam sale offers as much as US$137.91 (AU$185.13) in total savings, so head over to Bundle Stars and take advantage of this deal before it expires on June 1. Check out the set’s three tiers and complete list of games below.

Tier 1 - Pay US$1.00 (AU$1.34)

  • “The Marvellous Miss Take” (Normal Price: US$19.99 / AU$26.83)
  • “Poncho” (Normal Price: US$14.99 / AU$20.12)
  • “Deadly Premonition: The Director’s Cut” (Normal Price: US$24.99 / AU$33.55)

Tier 2 - Pay US$2.79 (AU$3.75) - Includes all Tier 1 products

  • “Lumini” (Normal Price: US$12.99 / AU$17.44)
  • “Kromaia” (Normal Price: US$19.99 / AU$26.83)
  • “I Want To Be Human” (Normal Price: US$14.99 / AU$20.12)
  • “One Upon Light” (Normal Price: US$11.99 / AU$16.10)
  • “The Land of Eyas” (Normal Price: US$9.99 / AU$13.41)
  • “Fist Slash: Of Ultimate Fury” (Normal Price: US$3.99 / AU$5.36)

Tier 3 - Pay US$5.99 (AU$8.04) - Includes all Tier 1 and Tier 2 products

  • “Conga Master” (Normal Price: US$9.99 / AU$13.41)

MORE GAMING STORIES:

Xbox One and Xbox 360 Deals With Gold until May 30: ‘LA Cops’ and ‘Sniper: Ghost Warrior’ among the best deals

Lenovo launches new IdeaPad line-up and Legion Y920 gaming laptop: Pricing and release details announced

Related
Join the Discussion
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Lionel Messi loses appeal over 21-month prison sentence
New York Jets starting quarterback position up for grabs
WWE SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon reveals loaded lineup
Nick Kyrgios back to his erratic ways a week before the French Open
Lakers Trade News: Only Brandon Ingram is 'untouchable,' says Magic Johnson
Lakers Trade News: Only Brandon Ingram is 'untouchable,' says Magic Johnson
Chris Bosh to Lakers 'a natural possibility' according to Miami Heat insider
Chris Bosh to Lakers 'a natural possibility' according to Miami Heat insider
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
'Shots Fired' Season 1 Finale 'Hour Ten: Last Dance' recap
‘The 100’ season 4 episode 13 recap: Escape from Praimfaya
'Baywatch' and 'Quantico' star Priyanka Chopra hopes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will get married
'Deadpool 2': Josh Brolin is busy building muscles
'Silicon Valley' Season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Jared tries to keep things peaceful between Gilfoyle and Dinesh in 'Customer Service' [VIDEO]
'Silicon Valley' Season 4 episode 6 'Customer Service' spoilers
‘Wentworth’ Season 5 episode 8 recap: Allie squeals to Kaz about Jake dealing her drugs in 'Think Inside the Box' [VIDEO]
‘Wentworth’ Season 5 episode 8 'Think Inside the Box' recap
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car