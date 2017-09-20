Steam sale: Save over US$127 with the Spotlight Bundle

Let the Spotlight Bundle shine down on your gloomy weekends. Consisting of 12 top-notch indie games, the lineup is available for only US$2.99 (AU$3.73). That’s around 98% off the original price of all titles. Here’s the rundown of some of the games included in the bundle.

‘Tempest’ | Pirates, RPG, Naval, Action | Normal Price: US$14.99 (AU$18.69)

Ahoy, mateys! Explore and loot dozens of islands in “Tempest,” where players step in a pair of pirate shoes and sail the world in real time. Right from the get-go, players have the option to do as they like. They may sail the seas by themselves, or they may play with friends through multiplayer.

Aside from the promise of exploration, the game allows them to buy and upgrade their ships. Or pillage other enemy galleons. Or ransack fortresses. The possibilities are endless.

‘Novus Inceptio’ | Adventure, Survival, RPG, Indie | Normal Price: US$19.99 (AU$18.69)

Got what it takes to survive an apocalypse? Set in a faraway future Earth, “Novus Inceptio” assigns players with a simple responsibility: live and don’t die.

Instead of the violence one may expect from a survival game, a crafting system takes centerstage. Every object can be interacted with, and there are plenty of items that can be constructed. Characters get older as time progresses, so better step up to make sure they die a natural and peaceful death.

‘Squareface’| RPG, Indie, Action, Zombies | Normal Price: US$8.99 (AU$11.21)

From a tranquil adventure to an all-out splatter. “Squareface” is an explosive action game that involves guns, grenades and zombies.

With over 40 levels, the game boasts a unique design. Fully customisable characters ensure that players won’t get bored as they run and shoot their way past the vast environments. Try to survive, and the reward will be worth it.

The games require a Steam account to be played. The Spotlight Bundle is a time limited offer and will end in 12 days.

The complete bundle lineup: