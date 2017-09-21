Steam sale: Save over $100 with the Inhuman Bundle

Bundle Stars has another new bundle up for grabs, and it’s more than meets the eye. Dubbed as the Inhuman Bundle, the collection consists of eight independent Steam games that can be bought for US$2.49 (AU$3.13).

It shouldn’t be difficult to figure out the common theme. As its name implies, the Inhuman Bundle consists of games that involve the non-human, or those whose unbelievable abilities make them stand out among the rest. Here’s a look at a few games included in the collection.

‘Lumini’| Indie, Adventure, Relaxing | Normal Price: US$12.99 (AU$16.32)

Boasting what it calls a “relaxing flow-style adventure,” the game requires players to guide a race of mysterious creatures through challenging environments. According to its product page on Steam, “Lumini” offers stress-reducing gameplay as well as a relaxing soundtrack.

The game was developed by Speelbaars and was published by Rising Star Games. It was released in 2015.

‘The Marvellous Miss Take’ | Indie, Stealth, Action | Normal Price: US$19.99 (AU$25.11)

This intriguing title comes from Rising Star Games as well. “The Marvellous Miss Take” is a heist adventure that requires players to put on their thinking caps.

With 25 levels to break into, the game is not for those who prefer to charge with guns blazing. It was released in 2015 and currently has a Very Positive rating on Steam.

Take note that buyers will need a Steam account to unlock the games. Humans simply need to go to Bundle Stars to take advantage of the Inhuman Bundle.

The complete bundle lineup: