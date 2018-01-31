Steam sale: Rockstar Games bundle helps save rainforest, contains classic GTA titles

An advertisement for the "Grand Theft Auto 4" video game sits on display at a store in New York April 28, 2008. The latest chapter in the wildly popular and controversial criminal action franchise from Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is poised to be the biggest entertainment product of the year, with expected first week sales of up to $400 million. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton (UNITED STATES)

There’s no denying that Rockstar is one of the leading names when it comes to video games. It’s also good to know that the company supports charity, as exemplified by the Rockstar Games Humble Bundle, which contains almost US$200 worth of Rockstar titles that every gamer has surely heard of. The offer will end in 13 days, as of this writing.

Proceeds will be donated to the Rainforest Alliance, a non-government organisation working for the benefit of rainforests and wildlife around the world. It also aims to confront today’s major issues such as “climate change, social inequity, rural poverty, and biodiversity loss through creative, pragmatic collaboration.”

For beginners, purchasing a bundle is simple. They only need to choose among three tiers, depending on what they can afford. Paying US$1 or more will reward them with games like the genre-defining “Max Payne.” Also part of the tier is the controversial “Manhunt,” which unfortunately is not available in certain regions like Australia and New Zealand.

Paying more than the average, meanwhile, will give buyers “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas,” “L.A. Noire” and more. Finally, paying more than US$15 will unlock “Grand Theft Auto IV,” “Max Payne 3” and more. For the complete titles and their respective tiers, check out the list below.

Of course, you’ll need a Steam account to activate the codes once received. All games are available for Windows, while some select titles will work on Mac.

As stated above, purchasing any of the tiers will help Rockstar Games in its goal to support the Rainforest Alliance via the PayPal Giving Fund. The official Humble Bundle page notes that the offer “is solely the responsibility of Rockstar Games and is not sponsored or administered by The Rainforest Alliance.”

Pay $1 or More

  • Manhunt (not available in Australia and New Zealand)
  • Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
  • Grand Theft Auto III
  • Max Payne
  • 10% off your first month of Humble Monthly

Pay more than the average to also unlock

  • Bully: Scholarship Edition
  • Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  • L.A. Noire
  • Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

Pay US$15 or more to also unlock

  • L.A. Noire: DLC Bundle
  • Grand Theft Auto IV
  • Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City
  • Max Payne 3 + Max Payne 3 Rockstar Pass
