Steam sale: Pay what you want for the Very Positive Bundle

The newest Humble Bundle lineup has been released, and it looks like players are in for a treat. The Humble Very Positive Bundle 2 consists of games that have acquired a Very Positive rating on Steam.

Considering that Steam users are meticulous when it comes to rating games, the lineup is a godsend. For instance, by paying only US$1 (AU$1.25), gamers can unlock “Rive,” “Neon Chrome” and “Dungeon Souls 2.”

Meanwhile, if they pay more than the average amount, they will unlock “Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition” and other exciting games. Below are two of the titles available in this bundle.

‘Death Road to Canada’ | Action, Indie, RPG, Zombies | Normal Price: US$14.99 (AU$18.70)

Categorised as a “Randomly Generated Road Trip Simulator,” “Death Road to Canada” requires players to control a group of people in a car as they explore cities, killing zombies while they’re at it. With everything randomised, from locations to appearances to even the personalities of the characters, the game is sure to provide something new with each gameplay.

Reviews of the game have been positive; otherwise, the title wouldn’t have been included in the bundle. Steam users praise its replayability, which is further enhanced by its sheer scale and randomness.

‘Oxenfree’ | Story Rich, Choices Matter, Female Protagonist | Normal Price: US$19.99 (AU$24.94)

Don’t be fooled by its cute washed-out colour palette. “Oxenfree” is a supernatural thriller with a gripping storyline that would immediately hook players into its world. After opening a portal on a mysterious military island, its characters must uncover dark secrets in order to save the day.

Developed by Night School Studio, “Oxenfree” currently has almost 4,000 Steam reviews, most of which are positive. The game was released in January last year.

With the bundle, Steam users can also unlock “Beat Cop” and “Ultimate Chicken Horse.” What’s more, if they pay US$80 (AU$99.80) or more, they will be able to unlock “Middle-earth: Shadow of War” and get a Shadow of War T-shirt as well.

The Humble Very Positive Bundle 2 is only available for a limited time. Players require a Steam account to unlock these games.

Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Andrew Bogut, Lakers agree to one-year contract
F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo tops Practice 1
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car