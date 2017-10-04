Steam sale: Humble Stardock Bundle strategy games for as low as US$1

As if gamers couldn’t find more reason to increase their backlog, the latest Humble Bundle has been released. This time, the spotlight belongs to developer Stardock, as its games are now up for grabs for as low as US$1.

Since Stardock is known for its real-time strategy titles, buyers should expect these games to test their patience and their ability to strategise. Here are some of the titles included in this bundle.

‘Sorcerer King: Rivals’ – Release date: September 23, 2016

Included in the one-dollar tier is “Sorcerer King: Rivals,” a fantasy game that utilises turn-based combat and a complex crafting system. A standalone expansion to the original “Sorcerer King,” it requires players to step in the shoes of a leader bent on taking down the titular villain to save the land. Choosing from one out of eight civilisations is the first step in this vast adventure.

‘Galactic Civilizations III’ – Release date: May 15, 2015

Paying more than the average amount unlocks Tier 2, which includes titles such as “Galactic Civilizations III.” The game is set in the 23rd century, when humans are now able to leave planet Earth and inhabit outer space. The title boasts multiple ways to progress the tale, as well as a rich and flexible storyline that the players themselves can write.

‘Offworld Trading Company’ – Release date: April 29, 2016

By paying more than US$15 (AU$19.10), buyers gain access to the final tier. Included here is Stardock’s “Offworld Trading Company.” Don’t let the title mislead you. This real-time strategy game was designed by Soren Johnson, lead designer of “Civilization IV.”

The title, though, pretty much explains what the game is about. Build colonies on Mars, making sure the competition in the industry remains as fierce as possible. A multiplayer mode even allows friends to battle it out to see who’d emerge as the ultimate Martian conglomerate.

Here is the complete list of games in the Humble Stardock Bundle:

Pay US$1 or more:

Sorcerer King: Rivals

Fallen Enchantress

The Political Machine 2016

The Corporate Machine

Pay more than the average price (US$8.41 as of writing):

Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion

Galactic Civilizations III

Fallen Enchantress Ultimate Edition

Pay US$15 or more:

Offworld Trading Company

Galactic Civilizations III: Crusade Expansion Pack

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation