Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games

By on
Steam Logo
The Steam logo from the official Steam website. Steam/Valve

The latest Humble Bundle offering has arrived courtesy of Paradox Interactive. The Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains games that are collectively worth US$239 (AU$298.20). The best part, however, is that the buyer gets to pick the price as well as which charity to support.

Listed below are some of the games included in this bundle. A Steam account is required to activate the codes once purchased. Some titles, if not all, run on Mac and Linux, so best read the system specs first to be sure.

‘Magicka 2’

Set in a world heavily inspired by Nordic folklore, “Magicka 2” is a co-op action adventure game that tasks players with using magic to rid the land of enemies. With thousands of spells to learn, the journey won’t be easy. Surviving a magical land is difficult, but so is spelling.

This game is part of the first tier. It can be unlocked by paying at least US$1.

‘Pillars of Eternity’

One of the most critically acclaimed isometric RPGs out there, “Pillars of Eternity” is a masterwork of storytelling. Each choice you make affects the way you play the game. Form a party of heroes and journey on a magical land filled with danger at every turn. This game can be unlocked by paying more than the average amount.

‘Stellaris’

“Stellaris” can be unlocked by paying US$12 or more. Do so and you’ll be thrust on a voyage to a vast galaxy of the unknown. A good sense of strategy is required to survive the depths of space. Go for either war or peace; the choice is up to you.

Below is the complete list of games in the Humble Paradox Bundle 2018. To purchase any of the tiers, check out Humble Bundle.

Pay US$1 to unlock

  • Cities in Motion 2
  • Magicka 2
  • Majesty 2 Collection
  • 10% off Humble Monthly for New Subscribers

Pay more than the average to also unlock

  • Crusader Kings II + The Old Gods DLC
  • Pillars of Eternity
  • Hearts of Iron III Collection
  • Europa Universalis III Complete

Pay US$12 or more to also unlock

  • Stellaris
Join the Discussion
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
More Business
Trump told reporters: 'I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed'
Qatari royal claims being held against his will in UAE
UKIP leader's girlfriend apologises after 'tiny brain' comments about Meghan Markle
Facebook announces changes to News Feed to ensure users' time is well-spent
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
More News
NBA Trade News: Portland Trail Blazers to make run at DeAndre Jordan
Rafael Nadal vs Marin Cilic live stream: Watch Australian Open online
2018 Australian Open: Novak Djokovic crashes out, Hyeon Chung advances
Super Bowl LII: New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4
2018 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal retires hurt, Marin Cilic advances
2018 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal retires hurt, Marin Cilic advances
Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Jan. 23-26 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘The 100’ season 5: New cast member joins
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Filming half done
‘Vikings’ season 5 episode 10 preview
'Star Wars: Episode 9': The Millennium Falcon dice may be back
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Return of Han Solo’s dice
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Jan. 24-26: Nick surprises Chelsea
'The Young and the Restless' Jan. 24-26 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car