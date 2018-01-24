Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games

The latest Humble Bundle offering has arrived courtesy of Paradox Interactive. The Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains games that are collectively worth US$239 (AU$298.20). The best part, however, is that the buyer gets to pick the price as well as which charity to support.

Listed below are some of the games included in this bundle. A Steam account is required to activate the codes once purchased. Some titles, if not all, run on Mac and Linux, so best read the system specs first to be sure.

‘Magicka 2’

Set in a world heavily inspired by Nordic folklore, “Magicka 2” is a co-op action adventure game that tasks players with using magic to rid the land of enemies. With thousands of spells to learn, the journey won’t be easy. Surviving a magical land is difficult, but so is spelling.

This game is part of the first tier. It can be unlocked by paying at least US$1.

‘Pillars of Eternity’

One of the most critically acclaimed isometric RPGs out there, “Pillars of Eternity” is a masterwork of storytelling. Each choice you make affects the way you play the game. Form a party of heroes and journey on a magical land filled with danger at every turn. This game can be unlocked by paying more than the average amount.

‘Stellaris’

“Stellaris” can be unlocked by paying US$12 or more. Do so and you’ll be thrust on a voyage to a vast galaxy of the unknown. A good sense of strategy is required to survive the depths of space. Go for either war or peace; the choice is up to you.

Below is the complete list of games in the Humble Paradox Bundle 2018. To purchase any of the tiers, check out Humble Bundle.

Pay US$1 to unlock

Pay more than the average to also unlock

Pay US$12 or more to also unlock