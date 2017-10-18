Steam sale: Humble Down Under Bundle shines spotlight on Australian game developers

The newest Humble Bundle offering has been unveiled, and Australia has finally taken its well-deserved spotlight. The Humble Down Under Bundle is as Aussie as things can get. It contains nine games normally worth US$161 (AU$205.44), but gamers can get their hands on everything for as low as US$12.

Here's a list of some of the games and their respective tiers. A Steam account is required to activate the titles once purchased.

‘The Warlock of Firetop Mountain’ – Normal price: US$19.99 (AU$25.51)

Developed by Tin Man Games, “The Warlock of Firetop Mountain” is a tabletop adventure based on a 1982 gamebook written by Ian Livingstone and Steve Jackson. In this game version, players must survive Firetop Mountain, battling enemies via turn-based combat.

The game is included in the bundle’s Tier 1. It can be unlocked by paying any amount.

‘Crawl’ - Normal price: US$14.99 (AU$19.13)

Created by Melbourne-based indie developers from Powerhoof, “Crawl” can be thought of as a grown-up’s version of tag. Play as the hero while your friends control the enemies. If they tag (kill) you, the roles are reversed, then it's time for vengeance. Don’t have any friends? Not to worry, as this game can be played solo.

The title currently has an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam, and it seems rightly so. “Crawl” can be unlocked by paying more than the average amount (US$3.62 as of now).

‘Armello’ - Normal price: US$19.99 (AU$25.51)

“Armello” is the only game in the bundle’s highest tier, which can be unlocked by paying US$12 or more. Developed by Melbourne-based League of Geeks, it is marketed as a “grim fairy-tale board game come to life,” but the Steam page broadens the description. It is, in fact, part-card game, part-table top board game and part-RPG.

The Humble Down Under Bundle is a time limited offer and will end in 13 days as of writing. To check out what is perhaps the most Aussie game lineup out there, head on over to the Humble Bundle site.

List of games in the Humble Down Under Bundle

Pay what you want

The Warlock of Firetop Mountain

Screencheat

Hand of Fate

Satellite Reign

Pay more than the average

Hacknet

Hacknet Labyrinths

Crawl

Hurtworld

Pay $12 or more