Steam sale: Humble Bundle's Best of 2017 contains US$137 worth of games

By on
_Verdun Vosges 1
'Verdun.' Press

Humble Bundle is reminiscing the year that was with the Best of 2017 bundle, which contains US$137 (AU$173.61) worth of games that can be bought for as low as US$10 (AU$12.67). Not only do you get to purchase low, you also get to support your chosen charity.

Listed below are some of the games and their respective tiers. All games in the bundle are DRM-free, and a Steam account is required to activate the codes once purchased.

‘Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location’ – Original price: US$7.99 (AU$10.12)

“Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location” is the fifth instalment of the Freddy’s franchise. Released in 2016, this Scott Cawthon-developed title differs from the previous games in terms of gameplay. You'll be seeing less of the security cameras. Instead, the player must now explore a pizza place while trying to appease the murderous animatronics within. And the jumpscares—of course there will be jumpscares.

If you’re looking for a good fright, lucky you. Sister Location can be unlocked by paying whatever amount you want.

‘Verdun’ – Original price:  US$24.99 (AU$31.67)

This isn’t your younger sibling’s first-person war shooter. No, “Verdun” doesn’t hold you by the hand; it offers perhaps one of the most immersive battle experience with its bullet physics, gore visuals and more. If these sound impressive, that’s due to the development team claiming to have researched at the battlefield in order to make this game come to life, so that’s saying something.

“Verdun” can be bought by paying more than the average price—less than US$6 as this writing.

‘Dead by Daylight’ – Original price: US$19.99 (AU$25.33)

Of course you know “Dead by Daylight” or you’ve seen someone play it. Either way, you know it’s a multiplayer horror game that involves chasing and killing each other. The premise is simple: escape the killer and live. Easier said than done, considering the killer’s overpowered skills. By paying US$10, this game will be unlocked along with all the other games in the bundle.

Below is the complete list of titles in Humble Bundle's Best of 2017. To purchase, check out the page here.

Pay what you want

  • Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location
  • Goat Simulator
  • Hacknet

Pay more than the average

  • Verdun
  • Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion
  • Death Road to Canada
  • Turmoil

Pay $10 or more to also unlock

  • Dead by Daylight
  • $2 Humble Wallet credit for Humble Monthly subscribers
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Fed Cup 2018: Australia confident despite Samantha Stosur's absence
Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
'General Hospital' spoilers for Feb. 6-9: Jordan works with Curtis [VIDEOS]
'Game of Thrones' season 8 spoilers: Jon Snow heading to familiar city
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car