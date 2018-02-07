Steam sale: Humble Bundle's Best of 2017 contains US$137 worth of games

Humble Bundle is reminiscing the year that was with the Best of 2017 bundle, which contains US$137 (AU$173.61) worth of games that can be bought for as low as US$10 (AU$12.67). Not only do you get to purchase low, you also get to support your chosen charity.

Listed below are some of the games and their respective tiers. All games in the bundle are DRM-free, and a Steam account is required to activate the codes once purchased.

‘Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location’ – Original price: US$7.99 (AU$10.12)

“Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location” is the fifth instalment of the Freddy’s franchise. Released in 2016, this Scott Cawthon-developed title differs from the previous games in terms of gameplay. You'll be seeing less of the security cameras. Instead, the player must now explore a pizza place while trying to appease the murderous animatronics within. And the jumpscares—of course there will be jumpscares.

If you’re looking for a good fright, lucky you. Sister Location can be unlocked by paying whatever amount you want.

‘Verdun’ – Original price: US$24.99 (AU$31.67)

This isn’t your younger sibling’s first-person war shooter. No, “Verdun” doesn’t hold you by the hand; it offers perhaps one of the most immersive battle experience with its bullet physics, gore visuals and more. If these sound impressive, that’s due to the development team claiming to have researched at the battlefield in order to make this game come to life, so that’s saying something.

“Verdun” can be bought by paying more than the average price—less than US$6 as this writing.

‘Dead by Daylight’ – Original price: US$19.99 (AU$25.33)

Of course you know “Dead by Daylight” or you’ve seen someone play it. Either way, you know it’s a multiplayer horror game that involves chasing and killing each other. The premise is simple: escape the killer and live. Easier said than done, considering the killer’s overpowered skills. By paying US$10, this game will be unlocked along with all the other games in the bundle.

Below is the complete list of titles in Humble Bundle's Best of 2017. To purchase, check out the page here.

Pay what you want

Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location

Goat Simulator

Hacknet

Pay more than the average

Verdun

Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion

Death Road to Canada

Turmoil

Pay $10 or more to also unlock