Steam sale: Get 'Kathy Rain' and more with Fanatical's Nemesis Bundle 6

Fanatical ends BundleFest on a high note with what is perhaps its most impressive offering. The Nemesis Bundle 6 contains 14 games that collectively cost US$211.85 (AU$269.40) but can now be bought for as low as US$1 depending on which tier you choose.

A majority of the titles have high ratings on Steam, which gives you the assurance that you’re not going to play substandard work. Below are three of the games and their respective tiers. Here you’ll see a critically acclaimed point-and-click mystery, a platformer with a kickass female protagonist, and an award-winning board game.

‘Kathy Rain’ – Original price: US$14.99 (AU$19.06)

“Kathy Rain” is a point-and-click adventure made using the ever-reliable Adventure Game Studio engine. Journalism major Kathy Rain sets out to investigate her hometown after the death of her grandfather. The journey spans more than 40 hand-drawn environments and over 4,000 lines of dialogue.

Surprisingly, the game is available in the first tier. It can be unlocked for only US$1.

‘Seraph’ – Original price: US$12.99 (AU$16.52)

This platformer action-adventure title doesn’t take you by the hand. “Seraph” requires your skills and concentration for you to make it past its frenzied stage designs. The gameplay relies on “Gun Fu,” meaning you get to jump and tumble your way above enemies while showering them with a barrage of bullets. If you think it sounds easy, wait until you experience the difficulty scaling feature.

This game is included in the second tier. It can be unlocked by paying US$4.99 (AU$6.35).

‘Antihero’ – Original price: US$14.99 (AU$19.06)

You’ll need US$8.99 (AU$11.43) to unlock Tier 3, and if you do, you get “Antihero,” an award-winning digital board game that sees you running a guild of thieves in a Victorian-inspired setting. Conquer the city, assassinate enemies, and manage your inventories; that's plenty of responsibilities, all right. If you want to amp the challenge, invite some people in casual or ranked multiplayer. Despite being a board game, the gameplay is fast-paced. And also thrilling.

Below is the complete list of games in the Nemesis Bundle 6. Take note that the offer ends in around 14 days, but if you’ve already made up your mind about buying, head on over to Fanatical.

Tier 1 - Pay US$1

Kathy Rain

Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings

TASTEE: Lethal Tactics

Slice, Dice & Rice

Tier 2 - Pay US$4.99 - Including products above

Dungeon Rushers

Phoning Home

Killing Room

Table Top Racing: World Tour

Seraph

Panzer Corps

Juanito Arcade Mayhem

The Metronomicon

Tier 3 - Pay US$8.99 - Including products above

Beholder

Beholder - Blissful Sleep

Antihero

Don’t forget to check out the other bundles that are part of Fanatical’s BundleFest. There’s the Dollar Slam Bundle, the tinyBuild Party Bundle and more.