Steam sale: Get 'Kathy Rain' and more with Fanatical's Nemesis Bundle 6

By on
kathy rain
Screenshot from 'Kathy Rain.' Clifftop Games/Press

Fanatical ends BundleFest on a high note with what is perhaps its most impressive offering. The Nemesis Bundle 6 contains 14 games that collectively cost US$211.85 (AU$269.40) but can now be bought for as low as US$1 depending on which tier you choose.

A majority of the titles have high ratings on Steam, which gives you the assurance that you’re not going to play substandard work. Below are three of the games and their respective tiers. Here you’ll see a critically acclaimed point-and-click mystery, a platformer with a kickass female protagonist, and an award-winning board game.

‘Kathy Rain’ – Original price: US$14.99 (AU$19.06)

“Kathy Rain” is a point-and-click adventure made using the ever-reliable Adventure Game Studio engine. Journalism major Kathy Rain sets out to investigate her hometown after the death of her grandfather. The journey spans more than 40 hand-drawn environments and over 4,000 lines of dialogue.

Surprisingly, the game is available in the first tier. It can be unlocked for only US$1.

‘Seraph’ – Original price: US$12.99 (AU$16.52)

This platformer action-adventure title doesn’t take you by the hand. “Seraph” requires your skills and concentration for you to make it past its frenzied stage designs. The gameplay relies on “Gun Fu,” meaning you get to jump and tumble your way above enemies while showering them with a barrage of bullets. If you think it sounds easy, wait until you experience the difficulty scaling feature.

This game is included in the second tier. It can be unlocked by paying US$4.99 (AU$6.35).

‘Antihero’ – Original price: US$14.99 (AU$19.06)

You’ll need US$8.99 (AU$11.43) to unlock Tier 3, and if you do, you get “Antihero,” an award-winning digital board game that sees you running a guild of thieves in a Victorian-inspired setting. Conquer the city, assassinate enemies, and manage your inventories; that's plenty of responsibilities, all right. If you want to amp the challenge, invite some people in casual or ranked multiplayer. Despite being a board game, the gameplay is fast-paced. And also thrilling.

Below is the complete list of games in the Nemesis Bundle 6. Take note that the offer ends in around 14 days, but if you’ve already made up your mind about buying, head on over to Fanatical.

Tier 1 - Pay US$1

  • Kathy Rain
  • Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings
  • TASTEE: Lethal Tactics
  • Slice, Dice & Rice

Tier 2 - Pay US$4.99 - Including products above

  • Dungeon Rushers
  • Phoning Home
  • Killing Room
  • Table Top Racing: World Tour
  • Seraph
  • Panzer Corps
  • Juanito Arcade Mayhem
  • The Metronomicon

Tier 3 - Pay US$8.99 - Including products above

  • Beholder
  • Beholder - Blissful Sleep
  • Antihero

Don’t forget to check out the other bundles that are part of Fanatical’s BundleFest. There’s the Dollar Slam Bundle, the tinyBuild Party Bundle and more.

Join the Discussion
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Neymar injury update: PSG star stretchered off against Marseille
Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks live stream: Watch NBA online
LeBron James slams referees after Cavaliers loss to Spurs
Usain Bolt to announce new soccer team on Tuesday
Usain Bolt to announce new soccer team on Tuesday
Gary Neville slams Arsenal for 'spineless display' against Manchester City
Gary Neville slams Arsenal for 'spineless display' against Manchester City
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
'Star Wars: Episode 9': Interesting details about Luke's back story
‘Outlander’ author teases ‘Drums of Autumn’ scene
'Coronation Street' Feb. 26 to March 2 spoilers
‘Lucifer’ season 3: Love triangle to take-off
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Feb. 26 to March 2
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Feb. 26 to March 2 spoilers
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Massive new set may set another record
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Battle scene
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car