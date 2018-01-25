Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills

Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 contains 14 games collectively worth US$240.86 (AU$298.82), but gamers need not shell out that amount of money. For as low as US$1, you get several action-packed games that will truly test your survival and fighting skills.

Listed below are some of the games and their respective tiers. Do note that in order to activate the codes once received, a Steam account is required.

‘Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!’ – Original price: US$14.99 (AU$18.60)

This brilliantly titled game developed by Singapore-based Daylight Studios lets players manage their own weapon shop. Instead of doing the fighting, you provide heroes with swords and whatnot. Set in a world of potatoes, “Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!” is both a funny and challenging simulation game for those who want to take the backseat from all those battles.

This game is included in Tier 1. It can be unlocked by paying US$1.

‘Wick’ – Original price: US$5.99 (AU$7.43)

Legend has it that scary stuff happens in a forest. You enter said forest. Thus begins the story of “Wick.” This one’s a survival horror experience that would test your exploration skills. Don’t let that candle burn out, else the spirits in the dark take you away. This Tier 2 game can be unlocked by paying US$4.99 (AU$6.19).

‘Lords of the Fallen: Digital Deluxe Edition’ – Original price: US$19.99 (AU$24.80)

Here’s an action RPG that dares transcend the world of the humans. Swing your weapons or cast your spells as you pursue a Demonic villain. Great graphics and fast-paced gameplay make “Lords of the Fallen” a worthwhile investment. This game can be unlocked for US$9.99 (AU$12.39).

Below is the complete list of games in the Nemesis Bundle 5. The offer will end in 14 days. To purchase any of the tiers, check out Fanatical.

TIER 1: Pay US$1.00

Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!

Infectonator: Survivors

Still Not Dead

GALAK-Z

TIER 2: Pay US$4.99 to also unlock

Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide

The Fall of the Dungeon Guardians – Enhanced Edition

Holy Potatoes! We’re in Space?!

The Way

Space Hulk Ascension

The Warlock of Firetop Mountain

Mytheon

Wick

TIER 3: Pay US$9.99 to also unlock