Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills

By on
0-workshop-2
Screenshot from "Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!" Daylight Studios

Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 contains 14 games collectively worth US$240.86 (AU$298.82), but gamers need not shell out that amount of money. For as low as US$1, you get several action-packed games that will truly test your survival and fighting skills.

Listed below are some of the games and their respective tiers. Do note that in order to activate the codes once received, a Steam account is required.

‘Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!’ – Original price: US$14.99 (AU$18.60)

This brilliantly titled game developed by Singapore-based Daylight Studios lets players manage their own weapon shop. Instead of doing the fighting, you provide heroes with swords and whatnot. Set in a world of potatoes, “Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!” is both a funny and challenging simulation game for those who want to take the backseat from all those battles.

This game is included in Tier 1. It can be unlocked by paying US$1.

‘Wick’ – Original price: US$5.99 (AU$7.43)

Legend has it that scary stuff happens in a forest. You enter said forest. Thus begins the story of “Wick.” This one’s a survival horror experience that would test your exploration skills. Don’t let that candle burn out, else the spirits in the dark take you away. This Tier 2 game can be unlocked by paying US$4.99 (AU$6.19).

‘Lords of the Fallen: Digital Deluxe Edition’ – Original price: US$19.99 (AU$24.80)

Here’s an action RPG that dares transcend the world of the humans. Swing your weapons or cast your spells as you pursue a Demonic villain. Great graphics and fast-paced gameplay make “Lords of the Fallen” a worthwhile investment. This game can be unlocked for US$9.99 (AU$12.39).

Below is the complete list of games in the Nemesis Bundle 5. The offer will end in 14 days. To purchase any of the tiers, check out Fanatical.

TIER 1: Pay US$1.00

  • Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!
  • Infectonator: Survivors
  • Still Not Dead
  • GALAK-Z

TIER 2: Pay US$4.99 to also unlock

  • Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
  • The Fall of the Dungeon Guardians – Enhanced Edition
  • Holy Potatoes! We’re in Space?!
  • The Way
  • Space Hulk Ascension
  • The Warlock of Firetop Mountain
  • Mytheon
  • Wick

TIER 3: Pay US$9.99 to also unlock

  • Lords Of The Fallen Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Gloria Victis
Join the Discussion
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
More Business
Trump told reporters: 'I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed'
Qatari royal claims being held against his will in UAE
UKIP leader's girlfriend apologises after 'tiny brain' comments about Meghan Markle
Facebook announces changes to News Feed to ensure users' time is well-spent
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
More News
NBA Trade News: Portland Trail Blazers to make run at DeAndre Jordan
Rafael Nadal vs Marin Cilic live stream: Watch Australian Open online
2018 Australian Open: Novak Djokovic crashes out, Hyeon Chung advances
Super Bowl LII: New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4
2018 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal retires hurt, Marin Cilic advances
2018 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal retires hurt, Marin Cilic advances
Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
'The Young and the Restless' Jan. 24-26 spoilers
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Jan. 23-26 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘The 100’ season 5: New cast member joins
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Filming half done
‘Doctor Who’: First female Doctor Jodie Whittaker demands equal pay
‘Doctor Who’: First female Doctor Jodie Whittaker demands equal pay
'Star Wars: Episode 9': The Millennium Falcon dice may be back
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Return of Han Solo’s dice
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car