Steam sale: Fanatical's 'Indie Legends 7 Bundle' contains 8 games worth playing

Nothing beats a well-made indie game. The struggle to create a playable experience out of a small budget is easily translated into the finished product. Fewer frills, more heart and soul.

Thankfully, the folks at Fanatical are kind enough to offer the Indie Legends 7 Bundle, which contains eight indie games worth checking out. Collectively worth US$78.43 ((AU$99.13), all of these games can now be bought for US$3.49 (AU$4.41).

Below are three of the games included in the set. A Steam account is required to activate the codes once purchased. The offer is time-limited and will end in 14 days.

‘GoNNER’ – Original price: US$9.99 (AU$12.63)

The marriage between “platformer” and “difficult as hell” has indeed been emphasised in the indie scene. “GoNNER” doesn’t hold you by the hand. Instead, it tests your skills and concentration.

You are expected to die a lot, along with other players around the world. There are daily challenges that can be played once a day, with levels resetting at midnight Swedish time. Not to worry, though, as you can unlock abilities to help you secure that top spot on the leaderboard. Now start practising.

‘Bad Dream: Coma’ – Original price: US$8.99 (AU$11.36)

Minimal budgets often result in minimalistic games, and the results are almost always impressive. With its hand-drawn art style, “Bad Dream: Coma” may appear simple on the surface. But dig deeper and you’ll discover a point-and-click game filled with moral consequences. Your actions shape future events. Plenty of surreal imagery awaits you on your journey; can you hold it together well enough to make the right decisions?

‘Deadlight’ – Original price: US$14.99 (AU$18.95)

Here’s an indie title that proves you don’t need to be a heavily funded studio to create an immersive gaming experience. “Deadlight” is dubbed as a “Cinematic Survival Platformer,” wherein you must survive a zombie-filled post-apocalyptic world to reunite with your family.

Run and jump your way through one enemy after another. Shooting is not always recommended, unless, of course, you want to suffer an early demise.

Below is the list of the games included in the Indie Legends 7 Bundle. To purchase the bundle, head on over to Fanatical.