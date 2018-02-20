Steam sale: Fanatical Starter Bundle contains 10 games to kickstart the habit

By on
i1mkkmel3ba8mqyox6zp
'Gray Matter.' WizarBox/Viva Media Inc

New to Steam and looking to instantly fill your library? Here’s Fanatical to the rescue with the Fanatical Starter Bundle, which contains 10 games to kickstart your game-collecting days for only US$1.99 (AU$2.51).

It has demons, it has cars, and it has every bit of something for the would-be gamer. What’s not there to like? Below are three games included in the bundle. Take note that the offer ends in 90 days.

‘Slain: Back from Hell’ – Original price: US$12.99 (AU$16.41)

A lone hero aims to defeat six overlords. What could possibly go wrong? In “Slain: Back from Hell,” you must fight your way through hordes of pixelated enemies using your skills and quick reflex. Armed with one of three elemental weapons, you must juggle between melee and magic to ensure that the grim yet eye-catching depths of darkness are liberated from evil once and for all.

‘Toren’ – Original price: US$9.99 (AU$12.62)

Toren is Dutch for “tower,” and that’s exactly where you find your protagonist at the start of the game. Players are tasked with guiding Moonchild through a journey filled with magic and danger. Not much context is given as you begin, with the story gracefully unfolding through bits of poetry scattered around the world.

‘Gray Matter’ – Original price: US$9.99 (AU$12.62)

Now here’s a classic point-and-click game originally released in 2010. Designed by Jane Jensen of the “Gabriel Knight” series, “Dark Matter” follows a magician named Samantha on her first day as an assistant to neurobiologist Dr David Styles. What follows is a story filled with intrigue, one that dares tackle themes of reality and nature.

Listed below are the games included in the Fanatical Starter Bundle. Head on over to Fanatical if you’re interested in expanding your Steam library.

  • Slain: Back from Hell
  • Monster Slayers - Complete Edition
  • Tropico 4: Collector's Bundle
  • Silence of the Sleep
  • Toren
  • Car Mechanic Simulator 2014
  • Rise of the Triad
  • Gray Matter
  • Dungeons 2
  • Perfect Universe
Join the Discussion
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
NBA Trade News: Cavaliers nearly acquired DeAndre Jordan from Clippers
2018 Algarve Cup: Six Brisbane Roar players named in Matildas squad
Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream: Watch NBA online
Lonzo Ball nearing return amid latest LaVar Ball controversy
World No. 1 Roger Federer wins Rotterdam Open title
World No. 1 Roger Federer wins Rotterdam Open title
Australia pull off world record T20 run chase against New Zealand
Australia pull off world record T20 run chase against New Zealand
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
‘Vikings’ season 6: Katheryn Winnick as director
‘Outlander’ season 4: Leaked pictures of Sophie Skelton
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Feb. 19-23 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Black Lightning’: Skeletons in Gambi’s closet
'General Hospital' spoilers for Feb. 20-23: Alexis and Brad meet up [VIDEO]
'General Hospital' Feb. 20-23 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Game of Thrones' season 8: New character cast
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Alice Nokes playing Willa
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car