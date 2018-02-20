Steam sale: Fanatical Starter Bundle contains 10 games to kickstart the habit

New to Steam and looking to instantly fill your library? Here’s Fanatical to the rescue with the Fanatical Starter Bundle, which contains 10 games to kickstart your game-collecting days for only US$1.99 (AU$2.51).

It has demons, it has cars, and it has every bit of something for the would-be gamer. What’s not there to like? Below are three games included in the bundle. Take note that the offer ends in 90 days.

‘Slain: Back from Hell’ – Original price: US$12.99 (AU$16.41)

A lone hero aims to defeat six overlords. What could possibly go wrong? In “Slain: Back from Hell,” you must fight your way through hordes of pixelated enemies using your skills and quick reflex. Armed with one of three elemental weapons, you must juggle between melee and magic to ensure that the grim yet eye-catching depths of darkness are liberated from evil once and for all.

‘Toren’ – Original price: US$9.99 (AU$12.62)

Toren is Dutch for “tower,” and that’s exactly where you find your protagonist at the start of the game. Players are tasked with guiding Moonchild through a journey filled with magic and danger. Not much context is given as you begin, with the story gracefully unfolding through bits of poetry scattered around the world.

‘Gray Matter’ – Original price: US$9.99 (AU$12.62)

Now here’s a classic point-and-click game originally released in 2010. Designed by Jane Jensen of the “Gabriel Knight” series, “Dark Matter” follows a magician named Samantha on her first day as an assistant to neurobiologist Dr David Styles. What follows is a story filled with intrigue, one that dares tackle themes of reality and nature.

Listed below are the games included in the Fanatical Starter Bundle. Head on over to Fanatical if you’re interested in expanding your Steam library.