Steam sale: Fanatical offers Warner Bros pick-and-mix bundle for US$11.99

Fanatical and Warner Bros are showering gamers with so much love via the Pick-and-Mix bundle. Choose three out of 14 games and you only get to pay US$11.99 (AU$15.25).

Before anything else, Fanatical is also offering its own Batman Bundle, which contains eight Batman games and downloadable content for only US$9.99 (AU$12.71). That’s 91% worth of savings.

The Batman Bundle contains the critically acclaimed titles “Batman: Arkham Asylum,” “Batman: Arkham City” and “Batman: Arkham Origins.” The games are officially licensed and can be redeemed on Steam through instant delivery.

As for the Pick-and-Mix bundle, players are given more variety. The bundle contains not only the aforementioned Batman games but also titles like “Mad Max,” “LEGO Jurassic World” and “Scribblenauts Unlimited.” Similar to the Batman Bundle, the games are officially licensed and will be instantly delivered on your Steam account via codes.

The offer ends in five days US time. Take note, however, of region restrictions. “Mad Max,” for instance, will not active in Japan. “Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition,” most likely due to its violent content, will also not activate in Japan, Germany, South Korea and Russia.

Listed below are the games included in Fanatical’s Pick-and-mix bundle. Head on over to the official webpage to purchase any three games.

Batman: Arkham Asylum - Game of The Year Edition

Batman: Arkham City - Game of The Year Edition

Batman: Arkham Origins

Mad Max

LEGO MARVEL's Avengers

LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens

LEGO Jurassic World

The LEGO Movie - Videogame

LEGO Batman Trilogy

Injustice: Gods Among Us - Ultimate Edition

Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition

Gauntlet Slayer Edition

Scribblenauts Unlimited

Scribblenauts Unmasked: A DC Comics Adventure

Heads up: Fanatical has other bundles you might want to check out. If you're looking to fill up your Steam library, check out the Fanatical Starter Bundle.