Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49

By on
serial-cleaner
Screenshot from "Serial Cleaner." iFun4All / Press

The Fanatical Max Damage Bundle consists of US$98.43 (AU$128.96) worth of games that can be bought for only US$3.49 (AU$4.57). The games included in this set are promised to “cause mayhem” in the most chaotic ways possible.

Take a look at some of the games included in the bundle. A Steam account is required to activate the individual keys that will be received once purchased.

‘System Shock: Enhanced Edition’ – Original price: US$9.99 (AU$13.09)

A classic comes alive once more. This highly improved iteration of one of the most beloved games in the 90’s puts players in the shoes of a hacker who must escape an environment filled with sentient yet deadly machines at every turn. Higher resolutions up to 1024x768 and remappable control keys are just some of the new features that come with the enhanced edition.

‘Serial Cleaner’ – Original price: US$14.99 (AU$ 19.64)

The elevator pitch: you are a handyman, one who cleans after a violent mob’s dirty work. Played from a retro-looking bird’s eye-view perspective, “Serial Cleaner” requires players to avoid getting caught while making sure the place is spic-and-span upon leaving. The game comes with a story campaign and challenge modes to get you busy for a long period of time. Now start cleaning!

‘Monochroma’ – Original price: US$19.99 (AU$26.19)

Branded as a cinematic puzzle platformer, “Monochroma” tells of a child who must traverse a dangerous 50's dystopia to help a younger brother. This side-scroller consists of a six-hour gameplay told through four acts set in an artistically bleak environment.

Below is the full list of games in the Fanatical Max Damage Bundle. To purchase the bundle, visit the official Fanatical website.

  • Carmageddon: Max Damage
  • Punch Club - Deluxe Edition
  • System Shock: Enhanced Edition
  • Guts and Glory
  • Serial Cleaner
  • Final Exam
  • Monochroma
  • Sudden Strike Gold
Join the Discussion
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
More Business
Egyptian TV presenter faces jail time after appearing to promote pre-marital sex
Twitter employee uses last day in the job to deactivate Trump's account
Truck attack: Trump tweets NYC suspect ‘should get death penalty’
Cassie Sainsbury’s $100K legal bill to be shouldered by Australian taxpayers
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
More News
Rudy Gobert Injury Update: Jazz big man to miss extended time
NBA Trade News: Lakers likely to pursue Paul George at deadline
LeBron James to Knicks: 'You should have drafted Dennis Smith Jr.'
Roger Federer vs Jack Sock live stream: Watch ATP Finals online
3 Ways To Balance Wellness And Success
3 Ways To Balance Wellness And Success
Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin live stream: Watch ATP Finals online
Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin live stream: Watch ATP Finals online
More Sports
Humble Jumbo Bundle 10 comes with US$174 worth of Steam games
4 Asian horror games to play this November
Android horror games: Humble Mobile Halloween Bundle includes 'Sanitarium' and more
'Monster Hunter World' trailer: Aloy from 'Horizon Zero Dawn' as playable character
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
More Life
Gal Gadot won’t do ‘Wonder Woman 2’ if Brett Ratner is involved
‘Vikings’ season 5: Ragnar’s son will kill Lagertha
‘Outlander’ season 3: Matthew B. Roberts on sea voyage challenges
'NCIS' season 15 episode 8 'Voices' spoilers [VIDEO]
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Nov. 15: Phelan frames Anna for Seb’s accident
'Coronation Street' Nov. 15 spoilers
'Game of Thrones': Creating realistic locations and dragons
‘Game of Thrones’: David Garber shares insights on visual effects
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car