Steam sale: Conspiracy Bundle has 8 PC games for just US$3.99

Here’s another cut-rate deal for PC gamers. The Conspiracy Bundle Reloaded includes eight award-winning Steam games for only US$3.99 (AU$5.47). Check out the reloaded set’s best games that involve murder, mystery and mafia.

Doctor Who: The Adventure Games (Adventure / Sci-Fi / Time Travel / Puzzle / Stealth)

Be a companion to the doctor and go on an out-of-this-world journey through time and space. It takes brains and bravery to outmanoeuvre and overcome a handful of the doctor’s infamous adversaries – including the Cybermen, the Daleks and the Vashta Nerada. Go on a cosmic escapade, tour the undiscovered parts of the universe and even see the innermost workings of the TARDIS on “Doctor Who: The Adventure Games.” This game is normally available for US$19.99 (AU$27.87).

Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition (Adventure / Classic / Action / Platformer / Retro)

Normally priced at US$9.99 (AU$13.69), “Another World” is an action/platformer innovator that has been launched over a dozen platforms since it made its debut 26 years ago. Since then, it has achieved cult status among fans and critics alike.

Also known as “Out Of This World,” the game centres around a young scientist named Lester Knight Chaykin, who dashes through time and space due to a nuclear experiment that goes horribly wrong. Move swiftly and outsmart the horde of alien monsters in a strange, new world where the environment is as hostile and deadly as the enemies. The remastered version features high definition visuals and sounds that remain faithful to the pioneering game.

Runaway: A Twist of Fate (Adventure / Point & Click / Mystery)

“Runaway: A Twist of Fate” is an adventure game that could be mistaken for a 2D animated Hollywood movie. It’s filled with twists and turns, but also packs an adequate amount of humour. Go and help Brian and Gina as they try to unravel their ultimate adventure’s mysteries. Like “Another World,” this game normally carries a US$9.99 (AU$13.69) price tag.

All Steams keys are sourced straight from each title’s corresponding publisher and are delivered promptly after purchase. This Steam sale offers US$72.93 (AU$99.91) or 95 percent in total savings, so go ahead and grab it at Bundle Stars before it expires on May 29. Below is the set’s full list of games.

Broken Sword: Director's Cut Broken Sword 2: The Smoking Mirror - Remastered Broken Sword 3: The Sleeping Dragon Runaway: A Road Adventure Runaway: The Dream of the Turtle Runaway: A Twist of Fate Another World - 20th Anniversary Edition Doctor Who: The Adventure Games

