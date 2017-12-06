Steam sale celebrates Finland independence with price drops on Finnish games

To celebrate Finland’s 100th anniversary of declaring independence from the Russian Empire, Steam has decided to hold its Finland Anniversary Sale. The price drops are insane, and if you haven’t been paying attention, you might be surprised that several well-known titles were, in fact, created by Finnish developers.

There are, of course, big-budget titles like “Quantum Break,” which is on sale at 50% off. There are also timeless classics like “Max Payne” and its sequel “The Fall of Max Payne.” Below, however, are some titles that deserve more spotlight.

‘Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas’ – Developer: Cornfox & Bros.

Unfairly touted as a Zelda clone, this is a fun action-adventure game set in a vibrant and immensely detailed world. With more than 15 hours of gameplay, “Oceanhorn” will require your concentration and puzzle-solving skills to help the main character uncover the mystery behind his father’s disappearance.

‘DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition’ – Developer: Jesse Makkonen

This one has an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam. That itself is enough reason to get the game. “DISTRAINT” is a 2D horror title that tackles the theme of corporate greed. Gameplay lasts only around two to three hours, but the story is worth experiencing, according to reviews.

‘Lucius’ – Developer: Shiver Games

On its way to becoming a cult classic, “Lucius” is not for the easily disturbed. You play as the titular character. Hint: He was born on June 6, 1966. And the game takes place during his 6th birthday. Without giving away the obvious, only take note that you spend time killing everyone.

More titles are available on Steam’s Finland Anniversary Sale. One-hundred-year anniversaries only happen once in a lifetime, so head on over to Steam to check out all the games available.