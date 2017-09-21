Steam sale: All Stars 9 Bundle sparkles for US$2.49

The All Stars 9 Bundle is ready to light up the nights of gamers through their Steam accounts. Bundle Stars has revealed a lineup of nine thrilling games for only US$2.49 (AU$3.13). That’s 97% off the total amount.

From stealth RPGs to first-person shooters, the selections are noteworthy. Here’s further information about some of the titles in the set.

‘Of Orcs and Men’| RPG, Action, Fantasy | Normal Price: US$14.99 (AU$18.83)

Ready to lead a revolution? That’s exactly what players would do in “Of Orcs and Men.” This action-RPG promises hours of gameplay. Players are tasked with infiltrating enemy territory and, in the end, killing the Emperor. Humans need not apply. Developed by Cyanide Studio - Spiders Studios and published by Focus Home Interactive, the title was released in 2012.

‘Gray Matter’| Adventure, Point & Click | Normal Price: US$9.99 (AU$12.55)

Now here’s a classic. “Gray Matter” is a critically acclaimed point-and-click adventure game. Told in eight chapters, the story revolves around street magician Samantha as she attempts to solve the mystery behind a neurobiologist’s peculiar whims.

If the synopsis alone doesn’t catch one’s attention, let it be known that the game was written by master storyteller Jane Jensen, also responsible for the “Gabriel Knight” games.

The games require a Steam account in order to be unlocked. The All Stars 9 Bundle is a time limited offer at Bundle Stars.

The complete bundle lineup: