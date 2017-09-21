Steam sale: All Stars 9 Bundle sparkles for US$2.49

By on
steam-logo_1
The Steam logo from the official Steam website. Steam/Valve

The All Stars 9 Bundle is ready to light up the nights of gamers through their Steam accounts. Bundle Stars has revealed a lineup of nine thrilling games for only US$2.49 (AU$3.13). That’s 97% off the total amount.

From stealth RPGs to first-person shooters, the selections are noteworthy. Here’s further information about some of the titles in the set.

‘Of Orcs and Men’| RPG, Action, Fantasy | Normal Price: US$14.99 (AU$18.83)

Ready to lead a revolution? That’s exactly what players would do in “Of Orcs and Men.” This action-RPG promises hours of gameplay. Players are tasked with infiltrating enemy territory and, in the end, killing the Emperor. Humans need not apply. Developed by Cyanide Studio - Spiders Studios and published by Focus Home Interactive, the title was released in 2012. 

‘Gray Matter’| Adventure, Point & Click | Normal Price: US$9.99 (AU$12.55)

Now here’s a classic. “Gray Matter” is a critically acclaimed point-and-click adventure game. Told in eight chapters, the story revolves around street magician Samantha as she attempts to solve the mystery behind a neurobiologist’s peculiar whims.

If the synopsis alone doesn’t catch one’s attention, let it be known that the game was written by master storyteller Jane Jensen, also responsible for the “Gabriel Knight” games.

The games require a Steam account in order to be unlocked. The All Stars 9 Bundle is a time limited offer at Bundle Stars.

The complete bundle lineup:

  1. Of Orcs and Men
  2. Monster Slayers
  3. One More Dungeon
  4. Good Robot
  5. Shadow Blade: Reload
  6. FORCED: Slightly Better Edition
  7. Gryphon Knight Epic
  8. Gray Matter
  9. Zombie Vikings
Join the Discussion
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo tops Practice 1
Lakers president Magic Johnson turned down job offers from Knicks, Warriors
Russell Westbrook inks richest shoe deal in Jordan brand history
Valtteri Bottas signs contract extension with Mercedes F1
Sebastian Vettel fears Max Verstappen, according to F1 foes
Sebastian Vettel fears Max Verstappen, according to F1 foes
Andrew Bogut, Lakers agree to one-year contract
Andrew Bogut, Lakers agree to one-year contract
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
Medieval history experts confirm women power in ‘Vikings’
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: World premiere on Dec. 8
‘Outlander’ season 3: Challenges in episode 2
‘Poldark’ season 4: Two unlikely characters meet
Five fast facts about the new 'Tomb Raider' trailer starring Alicia Vikander
'Tomb Raider' reboot's official trailer released: Five facts you must know
‘South Park’ season 21 episode 2 live stream: 'Put It Down'
‘South Park’ season 21 episode 2 live stream: 'Put It Down'
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car