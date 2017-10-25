Steam game sale: Mind-bending titles up for grabs with Eureka Bundle

The Steam logo from the official Steam website. Steam/Valve

You don’t need to be Archimedes to play the games under the Eureka Bundle. Proceed with caution, though. These titles can and will play tricks on your mind, and all for US$1.99.

Below are some of the games included in the bundle. A Steam account is required to activate the codes. This is a time limited offer and will end in 13 days.

‘Zenge’ – Original price: US$0.99 (AU$1.27)

“Zenge” is that rare game on Steam with an Overwhelmingly Positive rating, and for a good reason. Marketed as a “relaxing puzzle game,” it tells the story of a journeyman who must traverse a vibrant yet mind-bending universe, jumping from one world to another.

Players are thrust right into the experience. No tutorials that spoonfeed. No move counters to limit freedom of movement. A breath of fresh air from the stress provided by most games these days.

‘Metamorphabet’ – Original price: US$4.99 (AU$6.41)

Unlike “Zenge,” this peculiar title doesn’t boast complex gameplay, but it seems to more than make up for its quirkiness. “Metamorphabet” may look like it was made for the young ones, but the developers assert that this one’s playable by “all ages.” Think of it as an interactive alphabet book, one that you can play with the kids to help them learn their letters in the most fun manner possible.

‘Hook’ – Original price: US$0.99 (AU$1.27)

Here’s another title with an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam. “Hook” admits it has a short playing time, yet it makes up for engaging puzzles. Don’t let the screenshots fool you. The minimalist design of the game seems to hide a certain level of complexity, so be forewarned.

To know more about the lineup, visit Bundle Stars. Here’s the complete list of games under the Eureka Bundle.

  • Alimardan's Mischief
  • Alimardan Meets Merlin
  • Metamorphabet
  • Mystery Loss
  • Flippt
  • That's Mahjong!
  • TREBUCHET
  • Zenge
  • klocki
  • Hook
  • oO
