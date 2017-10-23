Steam code deal: Halloween Heroes Pick & Mix Bundle offers scary titles

Halloween is still days away, but Bundle Stars is kind enough to release the Halloween Heroes Pick & Mix Bundle. There are three tiers to choose from: choose five titles for US$1.99 (AU$2.55), 10 titles for US$3.49 (AU$4.46) and 15 titles for US$4.99 (AU$6.38).

Here is a list of some of the games included. A Steam account is required to activate these titles. The bundle is a time limited offer and will expire in 4 days as of writing.

‘Root of Evil: The Tailor’ – Developer: EastFog Studios

Stepping in the shoes of James the telepath, players are tasked with solving puzzles in a haunted house. The game relies on a first-person perspective, and since this is a horror game, expect to encounter a few jumpscares. The faint-hearted need not apply.

‘Belladonna’ – Developer: Neckbolt

“Belladonna” is a point-and-click gothic adventure game. Compared to “Root of Evil,” this one appears lighter. You play as a corpse who must explore a mysterious laboratory. By doing so, the character slowly unravels the mystery behind her own death and, of course, her sudden resurrection.

‘Nihilumbra’ – Developer: BeautiFun Games

A platformer with eye-catching visuals, “Nihilumbra” boasts five explorable worlds, an original soundtrack and a so-called “great surprise by completing the game.” This one tells the story of Born as he attempts to escape The Void.

‘SurvHive’ – Developer: Rocking Hamster

If “SurvHive” reminds you of “The Thing,” that’s because the former was indeed inspired by it. This multiplayer FPS game requires players to outsmart their friends as they try to figure out who the alien is. The aliens, on the other hand, must contaminate the good guys in order to win. In short, by playing this game, you’ll need to abandon trust and chuck it out the window.

Below is the complete list of games in the Halloween Heroes Pick & Mix Bundle. To purchase one of the three tiers, check out Bundle Stars.