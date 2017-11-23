Steam Awards return; voting begins for ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ award

The Steam Autumn Sale 2017 has finally begun, and with it comes the much-anticipated return of the Steam Awards. The sale runs until November 28, so gamers are given enough time to choose among the roughly 5,000 discounted titles up for grabs.

Most notable is the major price slash on a couple of recently released sequels. “Middle-earth: Shadow of War” costs 40% off its full price, while “The Evil Within 2” is available for half the price. “Dark Souls 3,” ever the beloved game on Steam, is up with a 60% discount.

This won’t be a Steam sale without major price slashes on an entire franchise. The Fallout series are currently available with less than 50 to 75% off each game’s original price. Horror fans might want to take a look at the “Resident Evil” titles as well.

It’s not just the discounts that are catching everyone’s attention. The Steam Autumn Sale 2017 also celebrates the return of the Steam Awards.

The awards don't just come in the usual, run-of-the-mill titles. Enticing gamers to vote on their favourites, the Steam Awards adjoin a bit of humour in its categories.

The first award, for instance, is The World Is Grim Enough Let's Just All Get Along Award, which is bestowed on a title that “doesn’t involve combat or conflict.” A few that come to mind are sports games; then again, this is the Steam community we’re talking about, and they’re bound to have better ideas.

Then there’s the Mom’s Spaghetti Award, derived from a widely used joke inspired by an Eminem song. The category involves games that give you “weak knees,” “sweaty palms,” and yes, “mom’s spaghetti.” This may be an award that one of the “Dark Souls” games may win; or for something more recent, “PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.”

To check out the autumn sale, visit the official Steam site. Gamers may participate in the Steam Awards by nominating the titles of their choice here. The final nominees will be announced during this year's Steam Winter Sale.