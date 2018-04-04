StartUps Using Technology To Succeed In Business

Today’s world of business is no longer governed by old-school, brick-and-mortar companies. Start-ups, especially technology start-ups, is the prevailing trend in business and entrepreneurship all over the world. Start-ups usually evolve around an innovative idea developed into a product or service and backed by a viable business model.

Start-up entrepreneurs, like regular business owners or founders, need to be backed by investors so that their business takes off the ground. Unlike before when one needed a large amount of patience and contacts to find investors, entrepreneurs these days rely on technology to help them raise funds.

Technology and Fundraising: Start Ups Show the Way

Successful start ups show the way to go when using technology for fundraising. TechCrunch reports that 82Labs, a company that manufactures a drink that helps you deal with a hangover, has raised around US$ 8 million for their endeavor. While most of their new capital comes from venture capitalists, they started out with a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo which raised them US$250,000.

Traditionally, entrepreneurs rely on credit cards, bank loans, personal savings or help from friends and family to start their business. Technology has changed this immensely. As CEO of Intellegend Dr. James Nitit discusses, now with the help of technology, when an entrepreneur is armed with a detailed business plan, he or she can access funds for startups online through different sources.

Angel Investors are Here to Help

With the rise of start-ups that lean towards responsible social entrepreneurship came the rise of angel investors. Angel investors are people with capital and are willing to invest in businesses that help achieve a common good. Although a return on investment is important to them, social impact is equally valuable.

Angel investors like Astia in Silicon Valley, have been investing in women-led start-ups since 2013. According to the Robb Report, these investors are putting their money in companies that are led by women and answer an important need in society.

These investors are making their mark worldwide. World Business Angel Investment Forum reports that in 2015, 300,000 angel investors invested about US$25 billion in startups in the United States. In Europe about 310,000 angel investors invested more than £6 billion in Europe. The estimated total global market size of angel investment is over $50 billion every year.

Before an entrepreneur seeks out these angel investors, Dr. JameNitit recommends to be prepared: from having a good plan, knowing the details of profit margins, expenses, gross profits and sales forecasts. He also says that one needs to demonstrate an excellent knowledge of the industry and show a good track record of success. Finally, an entrepreneur must show a passion for one’s work.

Crowdfunding to Get Support and Test the Market

Small businesses who are just establishing themselves in the industry likely do not have that many contacts or access to angel investors. In this case, crowdfunding becomes a more viable option. Online platforms such as Kickstarter, Indiegogo and GoFundMe allow individuals or small groups to share their innovative idea and how they will achieve it. Donations are centralized on the platform – people who like the idea can easily donate.

With so many platforms available, the first step before one starts a crowdfunding campaign is to figure out which platform best suits the idea, product or service one wants to promote. Entrepreneurs can determine this by doing research on each one and compare them according to their features.

Once the campaign is up, entrepreneurs should not just sit down and wait. One must share and share, on their social networking sites, to look for people with like minds and who are willing to chip in. One must actively engage supporters and potential supporters when they ask questions about the product or the service.

Importance of Foresight

A successful start-up that moves to become a successful business needs to have a viable business exit plan as well. The term business exit usually has a negative connotation but that should not be the case. A business exit plan demonstrates good business foresight, as it shows how an entrepreneur prepares for both good and bad situations, notes Dr. James Nitit. Business owners must prepare a list of possible acquirers and become host to asset managers. Other options they can consider are going through an Initial Public Offering (IPO), selling a majority stake, merging or acquiring, or liquidating assets. The business exit plan needs to outline all these possibilities.

Technology and its advances has made it easier for entrepreneurs to implement their business exit plans. Making use of crowdfunding platforms and Initial Coin Offerings (ICO) present new solutions for entrepreneurs when it comes to taking their businesses to the next step. ICOs have raised about USD $1.5 billion worldwide since their appearance. Since 2013, ICOs have delivered virtual currency to investors and helped raise funds for startups.