Starbucks offers Christmas Tree Frappuccino in participating US stores

Christmas Tree Frappuccino
Introducing the Christmas Tree Frappuccino Starbucks.com

Christmas is fast approaching and Starbucks is joining the holiday cheer. A new addition to the Starbucks menu is here, for a limited time: the Christmas Tree Frappuccino.

“When you find the perfect tree, you just know it,” Starbucks writes for its introduction of the new drink. The Christmas Tree Frappuccino will bring some holiday vibes to participating US stores for five days only, starting December 7.

The new Starbucks frap features a peppermint mocha crème-flavoured drink and a matcha whipped cream “tree.”It is designed with candied cranberry-made ornaments and is topped with strawberry.

For those wondering if it tastes as good as it looks, Bustle puts it on the good list. “Hashtag no regrets,” the website adds.

Oh, Christmas Tree

Twitter users have been sharing their experience with the new Starbucks holiday drink. One user who claimed to have gotten her Christmas Tree Frappuccino said it taste exactly like mint chocolate chip ice cream, adding it is by far the best seasonal/fun frapp Starbucks has come up with.

Another social media account says the drink is available in the United States and Canada. It is not immediately clear if there are stores offering the Christmas Tree Frappuccino in Australia.

As for the new drink’s nutritional value, it weighs in at 420 calories for a 16-ounce serving, according to Starbucks. It means the Christmas Tree Frappuccino contained 10 more calories than the Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino. Although it has more calories than the sip of summer, People notes that this year’s holiday drink from Starbucks is kinder to the waistline than the company’s other holiday drinks.

The company looks busy for the holiday season as the world’s largest Starbucks opened in Shanghai earlier this week. It unveiled a new 30,000-square-foot “Roastery” store in Shanghai, China.

The other one in Seattle, which opened three years ago, is half the size of the new space, which also features a Starbuck’s Teavana Bar, coffee from Pu’er and pastry from the Italian bakery Princi. Starbucks said, in unveiling the new location, China is its fastest-growing market.

The company plans to open additional Roasteries in Milan and New York in 2018 and in Tokyo and Chicago in 2019, Nation’s Restaurant News reports. Meanwhile, Starbucks continues to offer its other drinks such as the Brown Sugar Shortbread Creme Frappuccino, Brown Sugar Shortbread Frappuccino, Brown Sugar Shortbread Light Frappuccino, Caramel Cocoa Cluster Frappuccino, Caramel Frappuccino and Caramel Light Frappuccino.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
