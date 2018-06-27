| Make IBT your homepage

'Star Wars Resistance': Kylo Ren reportedly making cameo appearance

Kylo Ren
A group of fans dressed as Kylo Ren (R), a Stormtrooper, a Jedi Knight, Ant-Man and Iron Man characters gather before a news conference at Bangkok Entertainment Week 2016 at Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC), Thailand, April 21, 2016. Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha

Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) will reportedly be making a cameo appearance in the upcoming animation series “Star Wars Resistance.” The character will be seen from time to time on the show just like Darth Vader appeared in the “Rebels” TV series.

The new animation series will look at the events leading up to “The Force Awakens.” Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron) has already been confirmed to be lending his voice for his character, and now there is news of the villain making his appearance too.

According to a report by Mike Zeroh [see below], Driver will be lending his voice to the animated version of his character Kylo Ren.  The character was first introduced in “The Force Awakens” as the son of Han Solo (Harrison Ford) who was seduced to the Dark Side by Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis).

The story will be told from the heroes’ point of view, just like “Rebels.” The fans will get to see Poe Dameron leading a team of the Black Squadron to investigate what exactly the First Order is up to.

The time in which the TV series is set will focus on the rise of the First Order. Many people in the galaxy refused to believe that the shadowy group posed a threat to the New Republic, and they paid the price eventually. Since this story is ongoing in the new movie trilogy, the animation series may have some interesting revelations about the backstory of some of the characters. The most significant back story that the fans may get to see is how exactly Ben Solo turned to the Dark side.

The animation series is currently under development. Dave Filoni, who is the creator of the “Rebels” TV series, is back at the helm for this new series.  The show is set to air some time later this year. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date.

Credit: Mike Zeroh/YouTube

