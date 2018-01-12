'Star Wars Rebels' season 4 return date in February

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars Rebels'
A still from "Star Wars Rebels' Season 3 episode 8. Facebook/ Star Wars Rebels

The final score of “Star Wars Rebels” season 4 is done, and the TV series is finally ready. A release date and the synopsis of the next two episodes have also surfaced online, teasing a big death amongst the Ghost crew.

In a social media post [see below] Executive Producer Dave Filoni announced the completion of the final music score for the TV series. The producer also shared a behind-the-scenes picture of the music being composed, and thanked Music Composer Kevin Kiner.

Meanwhile, the titles and the synopsis of the next two episodes have surfaced online. According to a report by Making Star Wars, the title of episode 10 is “Jedi Night,” and the tile of episode 11 is “DUME.”

The synopsis of episode 10 is “The Ghost Crew infiltrates the Imperial headquarters on Lothal to save one of their own.” The synopsis of episode 11 is “Reeling from a devastating loss, the Ghost crew rallies together to find a new purpose and resolve.”

The report points out how the title and the synopsis of episode 10 suggest that a major character will die on the show. The plot will focus on a rescue attempt by the heroes to save Hera Syndulla (Vanessa Marshall), who got captured by the Empire in the previous episode.

Will Kanan die in a daring rescue attempt? The past few episodes of the show have focused more on the developing romance between Kanan and Hera, suggesting that the blind Jedi will do anything to save her. Fans will have to wait and see whether this turns out to be the case.

According to the report, “Star Wars Rebels” season 4 will return on Feb. 24. Episode 11 will air on March 3. There are just seven episodes left in the season, and this is the final season of the TV series.

Credit: Dave Filoni/ Twitter

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car