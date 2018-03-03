'Star Wars Rebels' season 4: Rebellion, Thrawn face-off on Lothal

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars Rebels'
A poster showing the villain Thrawn from the animation TV series "Star Wars Rebels" Season 3. Facebook/ Star Wars

The last fight between the heroes and the Empire will begin in the “Star Wars Rebels” season 4 finale. The last three episodes will air back to back, and they will bring back a lot of familiar characters, as the heroes fight their last fight against Grand Admiral Thrawn (Voice by Lars Mikkelsen).

The animation series will end right where it all began- on the planet Lothal. Ezra (Voice by Taylor Gray) is determined to save his home world from the clutches of the Empire, and he will lead an attack in the next episode with the determination to not stop until he chases his enemies out.

The ageing Clone troopers will be back to fight the Empire, and so will Kallus (David Oyelowo), who is returning after a long time. There will also be other characters who will be fighting with the Rebels who are considered to be the scum of the galaxy, like the pirate Hondo (Voice by Jim Cummings).

Hondo will be called in specifically by Hera Syndulla (Voice by Vanessa Marshall). The pirate may be a greedy, untrustworthy man, but he has the ability to outrun the Empire and break a blockade. Those skills will be put to good use in this last fight on Lothal. A preview video in the “Rebels Recon” show [see below] shows Hera talking about how tough the blockade is, and Hondo talks about his ability to break through.

Sine this is the decisive battle for Thrawn, he will not hold back. The preview video shows him bombarding the planet from space, not considering the civilian casualties.

The next three episodes of “Star Wars Rebels” season 4 will be the last for the show. Disney has announced the next animation series to be “Star Wars Resistance,” which is expected to focus on the fight against the First Order.

Credit: Star Wars/ YouTube

