'Star Wars Rebels' season 4 episode 9: Saving Lothal

The heroes will launch a major offensive against the Empire in “Star Wars Rebels” season 4 episode 9. This is the mid-season finale, and that means the main villain Grand Admiral Thrawn (Voice by Lars Mikkelsen) will be back. Two preview videos of the next episode have been released online, showing the Alliance attempting to help the planet Lothal.

A preview scene released at the end of the “Rebels Recon” show [see below] teases the start of the assault. Hera Syndulla (Voice by Vanessa Marshall) will lead the attack against the blockade of Lothal.

There are several Star Destroyers and other ships that surround the planet, making it difficult for any ship to get past such strong defences. The Rebel team consists of a small group of X-Wing fighters.

Another preview video from the same action sequences [see below] shows Hera and her team breaking through the outer defences and entering the planet’s atmosphere.

Instead of being angry about the heroes managing to break through his defences, Thrawn is actually impressed with the skills of Hera. He has a second wave of TIE fighters waiting to intercept the Rebel fighters, and this appears to be a testing time for Hera’s skills as a leader and a pilot. The TIE squadron that is the second wave of the Empire vastly outnumber the heroes.

If Hera and the others manage to safely land somewhere on Lothal, this will just be the first step in their plan to take on the Empire. Their main objective here is to make sure they destroy the factories that are manufacturing the new TIE Defenders, which are vastly superior to the existing fighters.

If the Empire manages to mass produce the new TIE Defenders, the Rebel pilots will not stand a chance in a fight, which would bring a swift end to the Alliance and its plans to free the galaxy from the tyranny of the Emperor.

Credit: Star Wars/ YouTube