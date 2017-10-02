'Star Wars Rebels' season 4: The Emperor may be back

Actor Macdiarmid poses for photographers at the UK premiere of the Star Wars film Revenge of the Sith in London. Actor Ian Macdiarmid, who plays Chancellor Palpatine, gestures as he arrives for the UK premiere of the Star Wars film Revenge of the Sith in London's Leicester Square May 16, 2005.

Actor Macdiarmid poses for photographers at the UK premiere of the Star Wars film Revenge of the Sith in London. Actor Ian Macdiarmid, who plays Chancellor Palpatine, gestures as he arrives for the UK premiere of the Star Wars film Revenge of the Sith in London's Leicester Square May 16, 2005. Reuters/Kieran Doherty

The Emperor is expected to finally return in “Star Wars Rebels” season 4. A new report reveals that Ian McDiarmid may have leant his voice to the character instead of Sam Witwer. If true, this will be the first time the veteran actor will be a part of the animation series.

According to a report by Star Wars News Net, a source familiar with the development of the TV series has revealed that McDiarmid has recorded lines for Palpatine. The recording is said to have happened six months ago, just a few days after Warwick Davis recorded his lines for the character Rukh.

The report notes that the only problem with the source’s assertion is that Witwer has already leant his voice for this character in season 2, and now that his other character on the show Darth Maul has been killed off; it doesn’t make much sense to drop the actor altogether and bring in McDiarmid.

Despite the logical problem with McDiarmid replacing Witwer, the report says that the source is authentic. What then did the producers plan with this move? According to the report this could have been done to get the veteran actor to lend his voice to a younger version of the character.

Season 4 is the final installment of the TV series. The timeline of the show is catching up to that of “Rogue One.” This may be a good time to show a flashback of Palpatine as a young man, working in the senate. The producers may be getting McDiarmid to be the voice actor for this younger character. Witwer on the other hand may continue to play the Emperor.

“Star Wars Rebels” season 4 is set to air on Oct. 16. It will be interesting to see what kind of surprises the producers have planned for this final chapter of the show.