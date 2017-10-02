'Star Wars Rebels' season 4: The Emperor may be back

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars'
Actor Macdiarmid poses for photographers at the UK premiere of the Star Wars film Revenge of the Sith in London. Actor Ian Macdiarmid, who plays Chancellor Palpatine, gestures as he arrives for the UK premiere of the Star Wars film Revenge of the Sith in London's Leicester Square May 16, 2005. Reuters/Kieran Doherty

The Emperor is expected to finally return in “Star Wars Rebels” season 4. A new report reveals that Ian McDiarmid may have leant his voice to the character instead of Sam Witwer. If true, this will be the first time the veteran actor will be a part of the animation series.

According to a report by Star Wars News Net, a source familiar with the development of the TV series has revealed that McDiarmid has recorded lines for Palpatine. The recording is said to have happened six months ago, just a few days after Warwick Davis recorded his lines for the character Rukh.

The report notes that the only problem with the source’s assertion is that Witwer has already leant his voice for this character in season 2, and now that his other character on the show Darth Maul has been killed off; it doesn’t make much sense to drop the actor altogether and bring in McDiarmid.

Despite the logical problem with McDiarmid replacing Witwer, the report says that the source is authentic. What then did the producers plan with this move? According to the report this could have been done to get the veteran actor to lend his voice to a younger version of the character.

Season 4 is the final installment of the TV series. The timeline of the show is catching up to that of “Rogue One.” This may be a good time to show a flashback of Palpatine as a young man, working in the senate. The producers may be getting McDiarmid to be the voice actor for this younger character. Witwer on the other hand may continue to play the Emperor.

“Star Wars Rebels” season 4 is set to air on Oct. 16. It will be interesting to see what kind of surprises the producers have planned for this final chapter of the show.

Related
Join the Discussion
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
More Business
Wellness scammer Belle Gibson ordered to pay $410K
Gays or bisexuals show higher rates of drug use than heterosexuals: AIHW
King Salman: Saudi Arabia will finally allow women to drive
NSW healthcare: New report reveals higher complication rates, waiting times, 'respectful care'
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
More News
Atlanta Hawks' Dennis Schroder charged with misdemeanor battery
Cavs owner received racist voicemails after LeBron James' Donald Trump tweet
Russell Westbrook signs 5-year extension with OKC Thunder
Malaysian Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel fastest in shortened practice
Lakers vs Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Lakers vs Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Conor McGregor next's fight: UFC star keeping options open
Conor McGregor next's fight: UFC star keeping options open
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will not be a ‘repeat’
‘Vikings’ season 5: Lagertha vs. Ivar
'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 9 episode 1 live stream: 'Foisted!'
‘Vikings’ season 5 battles in new trailer
'Star Wars Rebels' season 4: The Emperor may be back
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Ian McDiarmid reportedly back
'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Oct. 2-6: Ben interrupts the wedding
'Days of Our Lives' Oct. 2-6 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car