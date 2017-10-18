'Star Wars Rebels' season 4: Behind-the-scenes video

A new behind-the-scenes video about the first two episodes of “Star Wars Rebels” season 4 has been released online. Sabine Wren (Voice by Tiya Sircar) was the main focus of the episodes, and the team behind the show shared their insights about the character and other aspects of the show. The following article contains spoilers from the episodes that have aired.

Over the years Sabine has evolved into a more mature leader who is capable of leading her people as well as accepting responsibility for her actions. The first two episodes of season 4 shed more light on the character and where she came from. In the video released online [see below] Sircar said that being in Mandalore and with her own people reignited the warrior fire in her character.

The episode also showed how Sabine’s father was the one who influenced her artistic side. Animation Supervisor Keith Kellogg said that show creator Dave Filoni and the story team came up with the idea that Sabine’s mother is hard on her and it is the father who is the nurturing type.

Sabine was able to redeem herself on the show, after creating a weapon that was used by the Empire against her own people. With the weapon destroyed, she also handed over the Darksaber, and with it the leadership position of Mandalore, to Bo Katan.

Bo Katan is a fan favourite character from the “Clone Wars” animation series. Lucasfilm Story Group member Pablo Hidalgo said that they have to question themselves, before introducing a new character, about whether they are doing it just because they want to or if the story actually demands it. In Bo Katan’s case the choice was clear because they had to hand over the leadership position to a known face rather than someone no one has seen before.

