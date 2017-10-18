'Star Wars Rebels' season 4: Behind-the-scenes video

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars Rebels'
A poster of the character Sabine from the TV series "Star Wars Rebels." Facebook/ Star Wars Rebels

A new behind-the-scenes video about the first two episodes of “Star Wars Rebels” season 4 has been released online. Sabine Wren (Voice by Tiya Sircar) was the main focus of the episodes, and the team behind the show shared their insights about the character and other aspects of the show. The following article contains spoilers from the episodes that have aired.

Over the years Sabine has evolved into a more mature leader who is capable of leading her people as well as accepting responsibility for her actions. The first two episodes of season 4 shed more light on the character and where she came from. In the video released online [see below] Sircar said that being in Mandalore and with her own people reignited the warrior fire in her character.

The episode also showed how Sabine’s father was the one who influenced her artistic side. Animation Supervisor Keith Kellogg said that show creator Dave Filoni and the story team came up with the idea that Sabine’s mother is hard on her and it is the father who is the nurturing type.

Sabine was able to redeem herself on the show, after creating a weapon that was used by the Empire against her own people. With the weapon destroyed, she also handed over the Darksaber, and with it the leadership position of Mandalore, to Bo Katan.

Bo Katan is a fan favourite character from the “Clone Wars” animation series. Lucasfilm Story Group member Pablo Hidalgo said that they have to question themselves, before introducing a new character, about whether they are doing it just because they want to or if the story actually demands it. In Bo Katan’s case the choice was clear because they had to hand over the leadership position to a known face rather than someone no one has seen before.

Credit: Star Wars/ YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
More Business
Victoria Police under fire for force used on 12-year-old boy’s arrest [VIDEO]
Trump talks about coming up with the word 'fake'
Anthem kneeling: Mike Pence explains leaving NFL game, receives praise from Trump
Trump administration's immigration policy wish list could derail deal to protect 'dreamers'
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
More News
LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs reach three-year contract extension
Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
Jose Mourinho could be planning a move to PSG
Roger Federer gets World No. 1 boost after Rafael Nadal injury
Roger Federer gets World No. 1 boost after Rafael Nadal injury
Gordon Hayward injury update: Celtics star likely out for season
Gordon Hayward injury update: Celtics star likely out for season
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan back filming in Scotland
‘Vikings’: Ragnar’s sons will do famous things
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Oct. 17-20 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Game of Thrones’ prequels: Richard Plepler has read ‘early bibles’
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Oct. 18-20: Phyllis pressures Billy
'The Young and the Restless' Oct. 18-20 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Star Wars Rebels' season 4: Behind-the-scenes video
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Insights about Sabine
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car