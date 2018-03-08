'Star Wars Rebels' replacement show plot timeline and more

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars Rebels'
A still from "Star Wars Rebels" season 3 episode 17. Facebook/Star Wars Rebels

“Star Wars Rebels” has ended, but the journey continues with a new animation series. The new show that the fans will get to see is titled “Star Wars Resistance,” and as the name suggests this will be about a new group of people banding together to fight the growing evil in the galaxy that is known as the First Order.

The season 4 finale episode hinted at where the next story will be in the timeline. In the time jump the war against the Empire has been won, and the expected attack on Lothal never came.

The next animated series therefore will be set sometime between “The return of the Jedi” and “The Force Awakens.” A lot of exiting things happened in this 30 year time period, but very little was revealed in the films.

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), for instance, formed his new Jedi Order during this period. The institution came crashing down soon after, but the animation series has the opportunity to explore the lore behind the Grey Jedi theme that the new movies are exploring. This is also a chance to see Leia (Carrie Fisher) again, and see Ben Solo (Adam Driver) as a young padawan.

There may also be a connection to the “Rebels” TV series. Ezra (Voice by Taylor Gray) and Thrawn (Voice by Lars Mikkelsen) jumped into hyperspace, and no one has heard from either of them ever since. Now, Ahsoka Tano (Voice by Ashley Eckstein) and Sabine (Voice by Tiya Sircar) are on a mission to find their long last friend.

Perhaps the most significant storyline that the show can explore in “Star Wars Resistance” is the background of Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) and the formation of the First Order. Will Ezra turn into Snoke over the years? What will Thrawn do, now that the Empire is finished?

