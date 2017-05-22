'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers: Snoke's ring will have a big plot connection

Andy Serkis, second unit director of the movie, poses at the premiere of "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies" at Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California December 9, 2014. The movie opens in the U.S. on December 17.

Andy Serkis, second unit director of the movie, poses at the premiere of "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies" at Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California December 9, 2014. The movie opens in the U.S. on December 17. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Supreme Leader Snoke’s ring will reportedly have a strong connection to the plot in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” The villainous character will be seen in the flesh this time around, and the character may leave new questions and mysteries in the minds of the fans, for the final movie to solve. The following article contains spoilers.

In a new video, Mike Zeroh reveals that Supreme Leader Snoke’s (Andy Serkis) role in the upcoming movie will be just as significant as the Emperor’s role in “Return of the Jedi.” After being introduced in the form of a giant hologram, the fans will now get to see the character in person.

According to the report, the character will be brought to life by a puppet. CGI will also be used to enhance the character’s look. Most of the CGI is said to be focused on the mouth area. The character will be seen wearing a black ring, which is said to have an important connection to the plot of the film.

Snoke will be seen in a throne room, but there were also other shots that were filmed in other locations. The throne room is expected to be on the Mega Star Destroyer that serves as his mobile command centre.

In one of the scenes that was filmed using a puppet, it appears Snoke was attacking someone using the Force. Talking about the significance of the role, Mike said that he was not referring to the screen time, but the kind of impact that the character will have in the film.

Details about how Snoke will have a big impact on “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and details about the origin and significance of his black ring have not been revealed. Fans will have to wait for the film to be released to find out.

Credit: Mike Zeroh/ YouTube