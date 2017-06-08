'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers: Snoke's artifact and Luke Skywalker connection

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars'
A poster of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," directed by Rian Johnson. Star Wars/ Facebook

Snoke’s artifact will reportedly play a role in the plot of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” The Supreme Leader of the First Order is desperate to stop the return of Luke Skywalker because he fears the rise of a new generation of heroes to thwart his plans. But, is there more to it than what the villain says? The following article contains spoilers.

Director Rian Johnson has confirmed that the upcoming movie will not be exploring too much of Snoke’s (Andy Serkis) past. Perhaps they will leave that for the finale as a big reveal. However, a new report talks about scenes in the film that tease the past connection of the Supreme Leader and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

In a new video posted on YouTube, Mike Zeroh reveals that during Rey’s (Daisy Ridley) training, Luke will reference Snoke multiple times. He does this in order to educate her more about the First Order and what they intend to do.

In a parallel, Snoke will also reference Luke to Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). The Supreme Leader had promised to continue the training of his student in the previous movie. These references have apparently been added in order to set the stage for Luke’s confrontation of Kylo Ren.

However, what is even more interesting is that Luke reportedly has an artifact that once belonged to Snoke. The Jedi Master keeps this in his backpack. It is not clear what this object is and why it is so important for Luke to keep it for all this time.

Mike suggests that the artifact may give Luke some sort of leverage over Snoke. It is perhaps this that the Supreme Leader fears rather than the Jedi Master training new students, and so Snoke doesn’t want Luke to return. What this artifact is and whether it is something significant will only be known when “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is released.

Credit: Mike Zeroh/ YouTube

