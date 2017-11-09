'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers: Opening scene details

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will start with a battle, according to a new report. Details about the action sequence, the characters involved, and how it will affect the overall story have surfaced online. The following article contains spoilers.

According to a new video posted on YouTube by Mike Zeroh [see below], the film will begin with the evacuation of the planet D’qar. The ship Raddus will be involved in the rescue, with General Leia (Carrie Fisher) onboard. Then the First Order will attack.

The Raddus is a ship that belonged to the New Republic and is now being used by the Resistance. The ship will try and send out a signal to the remnant forces of the Republic about being attacked, and the First Order will try to destroy the ship before the signal is sent out.

Leading the First Order attack is Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in his TIE Silencer. The action sequence in the trailer of the film may be from the opening scene. The character may have been instructed to take out his mother too in this attack, but Mike believes that that mission will end in failure.

The reaction of the remnant forces of the New Republic will be interesting to watch. There were few leaders who actually believed in the threat posed by the First Order. Vice Admiral Amily Holdo (Laura Dern) is said to have a not-so-cordial relationship with General Leia.

Following the First Order strike in “The Force Awakens,” the New Republic is said to be split in two. A section of the remaining leaders may now be more eager to listen to the Resistance.

The attack in the opening scene in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is important to show that the First Order continues to be a threat even after losing the Star Killer Base. Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) has other powerful weapons like the Dreadnought ship, which can be used to terrorise the galaxy.

Credit: Mike Zeroh/ YouTube