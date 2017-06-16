'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers: Details about Snoke's robes, throne room and more

Andy Serkis, second unit director of the movie, poses at the premiere of "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies" at Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California December 9, 2014. The movie opens in the U.S. on December 17.

New details about Supreme Leader Snoke in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” have surfaced online. A new report reveals the extent of CGI being used to create the character, and there are also details about his throne room. The following article contains minor spoilers.

When the fans first saw Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) as a hologram, many wondered how tall the character really is. The viewers will now get to see the villain in the flesh in the sequel. New details about the character have been posted in a video by Mike Zeroh.

The first interesting titbit is that CGI will be used to create either a part or the whole of the robes Snoke wears in the film. Mike points out that this will not be the first time for a movie franchise to attempt this as filmmakers have managed to digitally create Superman’s cape in the past. However, it is not clear if there will be just CGI layering or if the whole cloak of Snoke will be digitally created for the film.

In the throne room, the fans will get to see the device that helps the villain project his hologram while speaking to his subordinates in the First Order.

Another important aspect of the throne room is the elite royal guards of Snoke, called Praetorian Guards. The new unit of soldiers will get a familiar red uniform, but with modifications. In one of the scenes, these guards will reportedly be seen kneeling beside the Supreme Leader of the First Order.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is expected to shed some light on the background and motivations of Snoke and his First Order. The galaxy is once again engulfed in a war, with heroes rising to protect the New Republic and democracy. There have been huge losses on both sides, but the fight continues.

