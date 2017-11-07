'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers: This character not joining Dark Side

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars'
A poster of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," directed by Rian Johnson. Star Wars/ Facebook

There has been a lot of talk about Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) going over to the Dark Side in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” Hamill has now offered clarity on this question in a recent interview. Meanwhile, the latest trailer of the film puts the Jedi Master back in the Millennium Falcon. The following article contains minor spoilers.

Luke will not be joining the Dark Side of the Force, Hamill confirmed in an interview with Disney Rewards. The new version of this character is not an “evil” iteration of what the fans saw all those years ago, the actor confirmed.

Still, Luke will be different from what he was like in the original trilogy. Hamill said that the new version of the character that he was asked to play is something that he never expected, and it pushed him out of his comfort zone.

How has Luke changed? Hamill said that his character has “lost confidence in his ability to make good choices.” This will “haunt” him. The reason for this change may have something to do with a major event that happened many years ago. The fans have already seen Luke’s Jedi Temple burning, and there is also Ben Solo (Adam Driver) joining Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis).

Although Luke appears to have changed because of traumatic events of the past, the character is essentially the same. Hamill said that his character’s fundamental personality remains the same, and over the years his life experiences have “shaped his outlook.”

The dialogue in the trailer of Luke saying that the Jedi must end was quite a shock to the fan base. Now, Hamill confirmed that “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” if filled with such “jaw-dropping surprises.” The actor didn’t tease what these surprises are, and said that the fans will have to watch the movie to find out.

Credit: Star Wars/ YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
More Business
Egyptian TV presenter faces jail time after appearing to promote pre-marital sex
Twitter employee uses last day in the job to deactivate Trump's account
Truck attack: Trump tweets NYC suspect ‘should get death penalty’
Cassie Sainsbury’s $100K legal bill to be shouldered by Australian taxpayers
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
More News
Jahlil Okafor Trade: Atlanta Haws show interest in Sixers big man
Australian Robert Whittaker vs Georges St-Pierre unlikely at UFC 221
Luol Deng, Lakers trying to reach a buyout or trade
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 close to new contract
Rafael Nadal unlikely for ATP World Tour Finals after Paris Masters exit
Rafael Nadal unlikely for ATP World Tour Finals after Paris Masters exit
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream: Watch NBA online
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Humble Jumbo Bundle 10 comes with US$174 worth of Steam games
4 Asian horror games to play this November
Android horror games: Humble Mobile Halloween Bundle includes 'Sanitarium' and more
'Monster Hunter World' trailer: Aloy from 'Horizon Zero Dawn' as playable character
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 3: Ronald Moore answers fan questions
‘Vikings’ season 6: Challenging early morning pickups of cast
Taylor Swift threatens critic, ACLU says just ‘shake it off’
'Coronation Street' Nov. 8 spoilers
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': Jeff Goldblum teases 'garnish' role
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: Ian Malcolm to have ‘small’ role
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers: This character not joining Dark Side
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Luke back on Millennium Falcon
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car