'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers: This character not joining Dark Side

There has been a lot of talk about Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) going over to the Dark Side in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” Hamill has now offered clarity on this question in a recent interview. Meanwhile, the latest trailer of the film puts the Jedi Master back in the Millennium Falcon. The following article contains minor spoilers.

Luke will not be joining the Dark Side of the Force, Hamill confirmed in an interview with Disney Rewards. The new version of this character is not an “evil” iteration of what the fans saw all those years ago, the actor confirmed.

Still, Luke will be different from what he was like in the original trilogy. Hamill said that the new version of the character that he was asked to play is something that he never expected, and it pushed him out of his comfort zone.

How has Luke changed? Hamill said that his character has “lost confidence in his ability to make good choices.” This will “haunt” him. The reason for this change may have something to do with a major event that happened many years ago. The fans have already seen Luke’s Jedi Temple burning, and there is also Ben Solo (Adam Driver) joining Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis).

Although Luke appears to have changed because of traumatic events of the past, the character is essentially the same. Hamill said that his character’s fundamental personality remains the same, and over the years his life experiences have “shaped his outlook.”

The dialogue in the trailer of Luke saying that the Jedi must end was quite a shock to the fan base. Now, Hamill confirmed that “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” if filled with such “jaw-dropping surprises.” The actor didn’t tease what these surprises are, and said that the fans will have to watch the movie to find out.

Credit: Star Wars/ YouTube